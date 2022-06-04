Traffic stop leads to female facing stolen firearm charges

Galesburg Police on Saturday, June 4th were dispatched to the Goodwill Store at 1338 North Henderson Street for a report of a suspicious incident. Officers arrived and were met by store employees and a 61-year-old female customer. The female customer told police that while she was shopping, an unknown black male approached her and asked for her name and number. The woman told the man her name but not her phone number. The man then handed the woman a note that had the name “Martin” on it along with a phone number. The woman then continued shopping and the man approached her again. This time, he grabbed the woman by the hand and forced her hand onto his groin – on the outside of his pants. The woman ran to a fitting room and then told employees what happened. Employees took the woman to a back office and called police. The man departed before officers arrived in a white Ford Escape. Officers have been unable to locate the vehicle based on the registration address. At the time of the report, officers were also waiting for access to the store’s security cameras. The investigation is ongoing.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO