Galesburg, IL

Traffic stop leads to female facing stolen firearm charges

 4 days ago

Galesburg Police on Saturday, May 28th, around 1:30 in the morning conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with expired registration on East Main Street. The 26-year-old female driver told police she knew the registration was...

MyOpinionCountsToo
4d ago

Scary that people like these are just roaming our streets, loaded on drugs, alcohol and guns. Great job to our police dept! Thank God they are vigilant.

Galesburg, IL
