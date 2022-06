A Simi Valley man charged with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an emergency dispatcher he was having "suicidal thoughts" just before he was arrested early Wednesday morning, federal authorities said.Nicholas John Roske, 26, told the Montgomery County Emergency Communications Center he had traveled from California to Maryland to kill a specific Supreme Court Justice, and had a firearm in his suitcase while having "suicidal thoughts," Department of Justice officials said. Montgomery County police officers who were dispatched to look into the call found Roske, who was still on the phone with the dispatcher, according to...

