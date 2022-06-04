ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, PA

Oncology center to reopen in Somerset

By Madolin Edwards, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Azx05_0g0JGJrE00

The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Somerset, 314 South Kimberly Ave., Somerset, will be opening on Monday.

This is good news for Somerset County because cancer patients have had to travel to Johnstown or Pittsburgh for treatment since the previous oncology services closed in 2020.

"We're excited to bring this cancer center back to life," said Stephanie Dutton, vice president and chief operating officer for UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. "It's been a little bit of a long journey. The previous center had to close in 2020. We were confident we would bring it back to the community. I can't thank the team enough. I'm thrilled we're going to be reopening its doors."

"We've gotten good response from patients, past patients and donors, for bringing back to the community world-class care," UPMC Somerset President Andy Rush said.

Cancer is the second-leading cause of death nationally and in Pennsylvania, Rush said. Care for chronic disease management, including cancer, is a “significant health need” in Somerset County, according to the 2019 Community Health Needs Assessment. He said that’s why UPMC chose to expand and enhance the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center capabilities across the region — to ensure close-to-home access to nationally-ranked, life-saving cancer care.

"You don't have to go to Pittsburgh to get treatment," Rush said. "It reduces traveling when you're very ill. It's less of a burden."

"The community has waited a long time to see this," said Sarah Deist, manager of public relations at UPMC Somerset.

Dutton said the Hillman Cancer Center doesn't want patients to be any more burdened by a cancer diagnosis by having to travel distances for treatment.

"We knew it wasn't going to be well received to close the building down, but we were committed to bringing it back to Somerset," she said. "Every patient will be given the opportunity to transition back to Somerset."

High level of cancer care

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is the region’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and one of just 51 such centers in the nation. The world-class treatments backed by best practices and leading-edge protocols required by NCI-designated cancer centers mean that this level of expertise will be available to cancer patients in Somerset, Rush said.

UPMC Hillman Cancer Centers are connected through electronic medical records and clinical pathway decisions, so a patient in Somerset can be assured of receiving the same level of care and cancer treatment protocols close to home. It would only be in areas of high-level expertise, such as stem-cell transplants, that patients would be required to travel to the main Hillman Cancer Center in Shadyside.

"It's always been our intent in purchasing the building," Dutton said. "We're very excited to bring patient care back to Somerset. It doesn't matter how big or small the city is. Cancer doesn't look different if it's in the city or a town."

State of the art equipment

"Our new center is designed to produce an exceptional experience for our patients," Rush said. "We’ve prioritized creating a calm, healing environment with privacy and comfort in mind. They've invested $4 million into the project, which shows UPMC's commitment."

Renovations have been completed to make this a state-of-the-art facility for patients undergoing medical oncology services. In addition to a renovated/upgraded space, there are eight treatment chairs and one private treatment room, a larger treatment area that provides more room per patient, for a total of nine treatment spaces and four exam rooms.

The center also has all-new furniture and an on-site laboratory to provide complete blood analysis before cancer therapies.

The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will bring the level of care from the Hillman Cancer Center, which is the only designated comprehensive cancer care unit in the region by the National Cancer Institute, Rush said. There are 70 Hillman Cancer Centers in the region, all have same clinical trials in the area.

"A lot in the region don't have that," Rush said. "Doctors are reassured that we have that level of care."

Radiation oncology services for patients in the West Central Region will be regionally centralized at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at John P. Murtha Pavilion in Johnstown.

"The centralization of radiation oncology aligns with our vision to redesign health care services for the region to pool together UPMC’s high quality resources — our talented people, best-in-class technologies, and modernized facilities — to improve care and deliver highly reliable services for years to come," Rush said. "We will continue to assist with transportation needs as it relates to making sure patients can receive their radiation treatments in Johnstown."

Not just the patients will be coming back.

"The previous Allegheny Health Network employees were offered jobs," Rush said. "Most are coming back. They are compassionate and caring, have excellent knowledge and expertise."

Open house

There will be an open house for the community from 5:30 to 7 p.m. June 29 at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC Somerset.

"We mailed information on how to do the scheduling. It will be pretty light schedules, operating as usual on June 6," Rush said. "We wanted to get settled and to allow the employees to get established, while keeping the patients in mind. It's always about the patients.

"It will be much more coordinated with the hospital. The patient will still have to go to see their doctor in Pittsburgh, but their treatment can be here. The records will be transmitted," Rush said.

"We can provide more transportation for patients needing radiation. This is more centralized with UPMCs in Altoona, Western Maryland, Bedford and the Hillman Cancer Center in Johnstown. It will be an ongoing evaluation. We see where patients are coming from and look at the needs in the community."

"We are truly honored to be able to provide Hillman quality care in the community where patients live," Dutton said. "It's coming back strong, and we have a good support system in the community. We're excited about that."

Comments / 0

Related
travellens.co

18 Best Things to Do in DuBois, PA

Are you looking for an adventure in the Keystone state?. Then head over to DuBois, home to some of the best entertainment options in Pennsylvania. DuBois—literally meaning "the woods"—is a small city in Pennsylvania that's close to miles of forests. These forests make it a haven for nature...
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

11-mile detour to be placed for box culvert replacement in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $1.2 million construction project to replace three box culverts will soon create an 11-mile detour in Somerset County. Beech Construction, Inc., of Pittsburgh will start working on the project on Monday, June 13 to replace box culverts on Lambertsville Road and Bicycle Road in Stonycreek, Lincoln and Quemahoning townships, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona fire co. cuts back on community services over fuel costs

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — With the average price of gas jumping nearly 10 cents overnight in some counties across Central Pennsylvania, local fire departments are starting to feel the heat. The Pinecroft Volunteer Fire Company in Altoona is one of many first responders that is being affected by increased fuel prices. Deputy Chief Caleb […]
ALTOONA, PA
State College

Bellefonte’s Kepler Pool Remains Closed; Community Support Sought

While the official first day of summer is not for a couple of weeks, for most, Memorial Day marked the start of summer fun, and nothing says summer fun quite like swimming. For people in Bellefonte, though, the heat is going to be hard to beat this summer as Kepler Pool will be closed for the second consecutive season because of long-needed renovations.
BELLEFONTE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
Somerset, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Altoona, PA
Somerset County, PA
Government
Johnstown, PA
Government
City
Shadyside, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Somerset, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Johnstown, PA
Health
City
Somerset, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bedford, PA
County
Somerset County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WTAJ

Veteran suffering mental crisis in Somerset pronounced dead

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Numerous agencies were called to a scene in Somerset Borough where it was reported a man was walking down the 600 block of East Main Street around 11:30 a.m. with a gun pointed at his head. The 25-year-old man was a veteran that was honorably discharged in 2020. After hours […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

30th annual DuBois Community Days to kick off

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The annual DuBois Community Days is set to kick off with a multitude of activities Friday and Saturday. The event takes place June 10 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 11 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The fireman’s parade will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, and […]
DUBOIS, PA
butlerradio.com

BHS Primary Care Brings On New Doctor

The Butler Health System is welcoming a new physician to their staff. Dr. Jessica Peek joined BHS Primary Care earlier this month. She is seeing patients at the North Main Street facility in Butler. Dr. Peek graduated from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tennessee. She completed a residency in...
BUTLER, PA
WTAJ

Average gas prices across our central Pa region

WTAJ — On June 8, 2022, Pennsylvania hit a record high as average gas prices hit $5.03 per gallon, according to AAA, with some of our central Pa counties above the national average. Across our central region, gas prices have been skyrocketing, including the Go More Store in Hollsopple which charged $5.25 for a gallon […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#National Cancer Institute#Medical Oncology
WTAJ

Lane closures on I-80 in Clearfield County taking place

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers should be aware that there will be lane closures taking place from Tuesday through Thursday for the I-80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project at mile marker 123. Crews began working to replace epoxy surfaces on the new I-80 bridges at the interchange, according to PennDOT. The work will require lane closures […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Could Pennsylvania suspend its gas tax?

Pennsylvania's gas tax is the third highest in the nation. Now that gas prices are averaging $5 per gallon in the commonwealth, there's talk about suspending the tax. But that's all it is – just talk. Democratic state Rep. Tony DeLuca, of Allegheny County, proposed legislation in March to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Bridge replacement creates 8-mile detour in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bridge replacement work will soon be taking place in Blair County. Contractor Wen-Brooke Contracting of Three Springs will begin work on Monday, June 13 on West Loop Road in Frankstown Township. An 8.1-mile detour will be implemented following Reservoir Road, Tel-Power Road, Locke Mountain Road, and West Loop Road. The […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Multiple wallets stolen by same suspects over different days

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are trying to identify three suspects who have now stolen two different wallets and racked up a reported $9,000 in credit/debit card charges. The three pictured suspects reportedly stole a wallet from someone’s shopping cart while at GIANT in State College on May 26. They then went […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado watch issued for parts of southwestern Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather is moving through southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia on Wednesday night, giving way to some late-night storms. WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos(Story continues below photo)A tornado warning was issued for parts of West Virginia and Ohio until 9:45 p.m., but it has since expired. A previous warning for West Virginia's Monongalia County expired at 9 p.m. "At 8:52pm we got a report from a storm spotter of a wall cloud in the Farmington, WV region," NWS Pittsburgh tweeted."We had a report from paramedic in Preston County of a funnel...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

State College providing free compost to residents

STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — State College is giving borough residents free compost this summer. State College Borough will have access to the compost daily between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is available to those who can prove their residency with two forms of identification. For those interested, go to the State College Municipal […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
fox29.com

Pennsylvania swimmer drowns off coast of Wildwood, police say

WILDWOOD CREST, N.J. - A Pennsylvania man died after he was pulled from the water off the coast of Wildwood on Tuesday, according to authorities. The Wildwood Crest Police Department said the victim, 54-year-old Joel Green, was brought onto the beach near Syracuse Street by swimmers who noticed him unresponsive in the water.
WILDWOOD, NJ
therecord-online.com

Mill Hall police charge two juveniles in cycle theft

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Mill Hall police say two 17-year-old juveniles will be facing burglary and theft charges from an incident that occurred over Memorial day weekend on Fairground Road in Mackeyville. Police allege the juveniles entered a garage and took a 2007 Suzuki DR 650 motorcycle. The motorcycle...
MILL HALL, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg weekly farmers market returns

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The farmers market in Hollidaysburg is back Tuesday, June 7 with fresh produce and local vendors. Open each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can walk through the market located on Montogmery St. near the Diamond. This rain or shine event will feature local produce, fresh squeezed drinks and […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Man rescued from river in Johnstown, in police custody

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was sent to the hospital Wednesday after being rescued from the Conemaugh River in Johnstown. Emergency crews were sent to the river in the Coopersdale area to help police take the man into custody, according to Johnstown Firefighters. The Johnstown Fire Department said the man jumped into the […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
The Daily American

The Daily American

867
Followers
998
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Somerset, PA from Daily American Online.

 http://dailyamerican.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy