Locally... JG T&F/CC Boosters holding golf outing

JG T&F/CC Boosters holding golf outing

The John Glenn Track & Field/Cross Country Boosters are hosting a Golf Scramble at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 11, at the Jaycee Public Golf Course in Zanesville. Single golfers are $60, while teams of four are $240, which includes a gift and lunch.

There are also $5 skins game, $10 Milligan, and other special games available. Payment can be made to John Glenn Track Boosters c/o Doug Joy, 13115 John Glenn School Rd, New Concord, OH 43762.

Sponsorships are also still available. Opportunities include a Gold Level ($500), Silver ($300), Bronze ($250), and Tee and Green Sponsor ($50). Businesses interested in participating should contact Rich Hoffman at 740-359-4769.

Proceeds support three seasons of athletes in cross country, indoor track, and outdoor track for John Glenn High School and Middle School, as well as a youth program. More information is available at www.facebook.com/johnglenncrosscountry.

MVOTA hosting Veterans Appreciation Night on Friday

MVOTA Baseball association will hold Veterans Appreciation night with gates opening at 6 p.m. Friday, June 10 at Gant Municipal Stadium.

The game between the Junior Legion and Senior Legion starts at 7 p.m. There is free admission to all veterans with donations going o to Wounded Warriors. There will also be door prizes and drawings.

Zanesville Country Club hosted Men’s Invitational

The Men's Invitational where 36 twosomes are divided into six flights was held on Saturday. There was match play within each flight, and the 7 team shootout on the 18th hole determined the champions, who were Steve Baldwin and Kevin Schneider.

Augusta Flight: Blake Hartford-Rich Bubenchik 28 points; Chris Parker-Dustin Timmerman 24.5; Pebble Beach: Joe Allen-Scott Antritt 25; Larry Snode-Ted Upton 24; St. Andrews: Jason Cooper-Todd Mell 26, Chris Minning-Tyler Gaddis 25; Shinnecock: Troy Beros-Drew Gebhart 29, Adam Agin-Don Riley 24; Winged Foot: John Browne-Al Matta 28.5, Steve Baldwin-Kevin Schneider 25.5; Muirfield: Cortney Clewell-Ed Clewell 28.5, Harry Brown-Bruce McDaniels 24.5; DFL: Steve Baldwin-Kevin Schneider 13; Brent Mirgon-Dee Dix 10.5.

Results from ZCC Leagues

The Ladies Auxiliary played the Low Gross, Low Net, Low Putts format on Wednesday.

Leaders for gross were 9 Holers: Toby Rogovin 45; Connie McWherter 47; Ann Somple 54; 18 Holers: Lisa Johnson 84, Lucy Cook 91, Becky Weir 101.

Leaders for net were 9 Holers: Marie Bolin 35; Tami Swope 36; Betsy Thomas 42; 18 Holers: Paula Brunton 72; Janet Pompei 77; Susan Baltzer 101.

Leaders for low putts were 9 Holers: Cindy Linn 16; Susan Thompson 16; Ellen Nist 17; 18 Holers: Deb Hennessey 34; Linda Phillips 34; Jan Schowinsky 40.

The Charlie Goelz League played Foursome: 2 best balls – net on the back nine on Wednesday. The winning team, by scorecard playoff, was Will Wisecarver, Tim Linn, Dan Pottmeyer and Dave Grosshandler at 11-under, while second place at 11-under was Mike Morris, Ron Davis, Tom Selock and Bryan Graham. Third place at 9-under was Robb Huntsman, Colin McCall, Othello Repuyan and Bob Harvey (B).

Longest putt on No. 11 was Linn at 16-feet-9, and Wisecarver was closest to the pin on No. 18 (3-6).

The Thursday Evening Ladies League played a Scramble Net format on the front nine on Thursday.

Keely Dempsey, Kristy Paul, Susan Baltzer and Toby Rogovin won with 23.12, while Paula Brunton, Janet Pompei, Jan Schowinsky and Linda Phillips were second with 23.5, and Ann Melick, Shari Weingarth, Joan Minning and Cindy Linn were third with 23.87.

Fuller's Fairways League results

Andrew Geyer fired 34 for low gross & John Bates had 28 for low net in the GEYER FAMILY INSURANCE Wednesday League at Fuller's Fairways.

Team results: 3 Bald Guys & Bill (3), CCU Mining (2); Big Johnsons (3), J & S Maintenance (2); Jarretts (3), Flecto (2); Mayhem (3), Geyer Family Insurance (2); Reid Baughman Insurance (3), Carlwick Stop & Shop (2); Farus Funeral Home (3), Goss Supply (2).

Coconis League provided results

Dave Sheppard shot 36 for low gross on the front nine and Steve Ashford carded 37 for low gross on the back in the Coconis Furniture Tuesday Night League at Eaglesticks. Low net on the front nine was 28 by Vic Huntington and low net on the back was also 28 by Jim Bowen.

Team results: Treasure Cove-130, MVHC-139; Dennis Nelson Insurance-131, CC Construction-134; Dunn Trucking-144, Jarrett Construction-144; OK Coal-142, Newton American Legion 726-145; Carol Goff and Associates-139, Underground Athletics-143; Kessler Outdoor Advertising-143, B and V Snack Bar-151; Fire and Ice Heating Cooling-136, Goss Supply-136; Bearings Limited-140, Campbells Market-169; Muffler Tire-146, Hot Shot 107-169; Citizens National Bank of Duncan Falls-136, Treasure Cove-143; Shank-A-Holics-128, Ross-Frash Funeral Home-147; VFW 1058-126, Campbells Market-169.

Green Valley League results

The Wednesday Night Parettes had Mary Burkhart with low gross of 38 and Kathy Clark with low net of 23. Winning teams were 1, 6, 7, 8, 10, and 12.

Muskingum holding annual golf outing

The Muskingum University Athletic Department is hosting its annual golf outing at EagleSticks at 11 a.m. Friday, July 15. Cost is $100 per golfer or $400 per foursome and includes 18 holes of golf, drink tickets, raffles, and dinner.

All proceeds from the event benefit Muskie student-athletes. Additionally, the event will feature a golf ball drop contest $10 per ball with a chance to win $1,000 if your ball lands closest to the hole or in the hole.

To register for the event or purchase a golf ball for the ball drop, contact Muskingum Assistant Athletic Director Tom Caudill at 740-826-8022 or email tcaudill@muskingum.edu. You can also register online and purchase ball drops at fightingmuskies.com and click on the Support the Muskies tab.

