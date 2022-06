A free screening of the new documentary “The Defenders: How Lawyers Protected the Movement” is scheduled for Saturday at the Strand Theatre. The film focuses on the story of three Black lawyers in the State of Mississippi (of which there were only four at the time) that took on civil rights cases in the state during the 1950s: R. Jess Brown, Carsie Hall and Jack H. Young. A former professor at Alcorn State University, Brown practiced law in Vicksburg for a number of years.

