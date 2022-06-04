This Gatsby-like SC Lowcountry hostess estate is listed for about $5 million. Take a peek

Beaufort County is unsurprisingly home to a vast array of beautiful estates. The property at 1 Heffalump Road in Okatie is one such estate with no shortage of undeniably attractive features.

The $4,995,000 home, listed by Judy Collins and Dawn Morgan of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty , is a waterfront property, privately concealed behind a gated, wooded driveway enveloped by a multitude of mature trees. The property sits on 10.19 acres.

Built in 1994, the property as a whole boasts a whopping total of 12,000 square feet made up of six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms.

The main home is comprised of 9,200 square feet, offering sky-high ceilings dotted with skylights, a study, dining room, wet bar, built-ins, jetted tub, steam showers, atrium, formal living room, book cases, a chef’s kitchen complete with a butler’s pantry and larder, and much more.

An interior view of 1 Heffalump Road in Okatie, SC. Wayne Moore for Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

To access the second-floor suites within the home, you or your guests have the option to either ascend the home’s masterfully crafted main stairwell or take the property’s elevator. All suites have their own, private balconies where guests may enjoy Lowcountry marsh views at their leisure.

A stairwell view inside 1 Heffalump Road in Okatie, SC. Wayne Moore for Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

Balcony views of a Lowcountry marsh from 1 Heffalump Road. Wayne Moore for Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

The remaining square footage is comprised of an 800 square-foot recreation hall located off the main house, as well as an additional 1,000 square-foot added apartment, which lets the owner meet nearly any accommodations their guests may need.

A stunning pool with an accompanying fountain sits on the grounds behind the home, with a nearby patio allowing you or your guests splendid views overlooking the marsh and private dock area. The area is surrounded by an abundance of fauna, manicured landscaping and moss-covered trees.

Beautiful poolside views from 1 Heffalump Road. Wayne Moore for Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty

The private, secluded park-like grounds on the property, which even include a bridge over the nearby creek, make for a beautiful Lowcountry setting perfect to fulfill abundant leisure time or entertain guests, giving them memories of your home for years to come in this beautiful, Gatsby-like waterfront setting that can be yours.