Walk to remember TCNJ grad killed by drunken driver

By Suzanne Russell, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago

CLARK – Michael T. Sot was committed to being a safe and sober designated driver for his friends.

Sot, who died in 2018 after being struck by a drunken driver, will be celebrated on June 18 during the second annual Remembering Michael T. Sot HERO Walk at Arthur L. Johnson High School.

The check-in time for the walk is 10 a.m. and will be followed at 10:45 a.m. by a ceremony to remember Sot before the walk begins at 11 a.m. Registration is $25 for adults and $15 for students.

Proceeds from the walk support the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers. The campaign was established by the family of Navy Ensign John R. Elliott of Egg Harbor Township who was killed in a July 2000 collision with a drunken driver two months after graduating from the United States Naval Academy. The campaign's mission is to prevent drunken and impaired driving tragedies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41aoe4_0g0JF15c00

Sot's family chose to honor Michael's memory through the campaign to ensure other families don't experience their pain and loss.

“We thank Michael’s family and event coordinator Julia Sapia for partnering with the HERO Campaign to create the Remembering Michael T. Sot HERO Walk, now in its second year,” said Bill Elliott, chairman of the HERO Campaign. "He was regarded as someone who classmates, family, and friends could always depend on to do the right thing. Even after his passing, Michael’s legacy of service to others as a designated driver continues to inspire others."

READ: Drunken driver sentenced to 12 years for crash that killed TCNJ student

Sot, 20, of Clark, was a sophomore at The College of New Jersey when he pledged to remain sober on a Saturday night in December 2018 and safely transport his Phi Kappa Psi fraternity brothers from a party to their on and off-campus housing. He had made about dozen trips as the sober designated driver before his vehicle was struck at 2 a.m. by a drunken driver on Pennington Road in Ewing.

Sot and his five passengers were injured in the crash. While his passengers survived, Sot died from his injuries two days later.

Sot was remembered during The College of New Jersey's 2021 graduation for math majors. Sot, a 2017 graduate of Arthur L. Johnson High School where he was a standout high school baseball player and member of the National Honor Society, was studying in college to become an actuary.

In November, David Lamar of West Windsor was sentenced to 12 years in state prison for causing the drunken-driving crash in which Sot was killed. He must serve at least six years under New Jersey's No Early Release Act for reckless death by auto in the crash that killed Sot and serve consecutive three-year prison terms for two counts of assault by auto and three years’ parole upon his release

Visit p2p.onecause.com/sotherowalk22 to register to participate as an individual, start or join a team, or donate a walk participant or team to help end drunken driving. This year the goal is to raise $10,000.

In addition to the walk, supporters can take the HERO Pledge to be and use designated drivers.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Walk to remember TCNJ grad killed by drunken driver

