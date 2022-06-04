ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center to promote financial, job opportunities for underserved coming to Perth Amboy

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 4 days ago

PERTH AMBOY – The United Way of Central Jersey Financial Opportunity Center is expected to open in the city later this year, according to Rep. Frank Pallone Jr.’s office.

The new center will provide an integrated set of services for families in need, including employment services, financial education and coaching, and assistance applying for federal support. This support is essential for low-income families who may need help as they recover from financial hardship and the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pallone’s office said.

Gloria Aftanski, president and chief professional officer for the United Way of Central Jersey, said the organization is working with the city to identify a site for the center.

"The United Way of Central Jersey Financial Opportunity Center will offer a range of critical services to families who need help getting back on their feet. As we continue our economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must make sure that every family has the resources they need,” Pallone said.

Pallone secured $420,874 for the center in a federal spending bill that was signed into law earlier this year.

More: Middlesex County's new job training program targets agricultural, seafood industries

“Our partnership with United Way has been integral for our residents with several shared services,” Perth Amboy Mayor Helmin J. Caba said. “… I am confident that through the life changing financial skills gained at the new FOC, the lives of our families will be changed for the better.”

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Center to promote financial, job opportunities for underserved coming to Perth Amboy

