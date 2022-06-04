Six strategies for filing successful applications | College Connection

Part 1 of 2

It’s not a secret that it takes considerable time and effort to compose effective college applications, so there’s no better time than the present for college-bound students to embark on the journey. Here are some tips to get started:

Write an impressive essay

Most students start out with the Common Application, which is accepted by more than 900 colleges. It requires one essay between 250-650 words. Students need to think of something they want to share with the college admission people that wouldn’t otherwise come across in their application. The goal of an effective college essay is to show insight into one’s admirable character, a sense of direction for the future and a thirst for knowledge and opportunities in the next stage of life. It has already been announced that the Common Application essay prompts for 2022-2023 are the same as those for the current year, with the addition of a new one about gratitude. So students can get to work early, writing and fine-tuning an essay that they are proud of.

Personalize each application

Every college is greatly concerned with its “yield” — the percent of accepted students who actually enroll. So a great strategy to actually gain acceptance is to convince the school that you will almost certainly attend if given the opportunity to do so. If at all possible, visit any college to which you are applying, sign in so the college has a record of your visit, and take notes of the college’s specific qualities that make it so appealing. On each application, clearly express the reasons the particular school is a great fit. Does it offer impressive internships or have a high acceptance rate to medical school? Does it host a study abroad program in a particular country that would benefit your academic interests? Let each college know the specifics as to why it’s a perfect match, since a show of “demonstrated interest” greatly increases the chances of getting on the accepted list.

Cover the basics

This means earning a great GPA while taking a competitive course load and posting impressive SAT scores. Many high schools in New Jersey offer 20 or more AP courses, and colleges consider how competitive a course load you took based on the options you were provided. As for recent SAT scores, the “average” SAT score at several New Jersey high schools, including Montgomery, Princeton and West Windsor-Plainsboro, far surpassed 1,300. So the bar is set high for students who want to stand out among their peers.

Susan Alaimo is the founder and director of Collegebound Review that, for the past 25 years, has offered PSAT/SAT® preparation, essay editing, and private college advising by Ivy League educated instructors. Visit CollegeboundReview.com or call 908-369-5362.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Six strategies for filing successful applications | College Connection