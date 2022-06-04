ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Community Thrives: Applications period open in Marion for national grant program

By Marion Star
Organizations and nonprofits across the nation were impacted by the pandemic, affecting the services they were able to provide for their communities. Organizations struggled to keep up with the demand, and many people quit their jobs in what has been coined the Great Resignation. Two years into the pandemic, groups are starting to recover, but they need assistance.

The 2022 A Community Thrives program, a $2 million initiative created by the Gannett Foundation, will award grants to groups looking to improve their communities. Gannett, the parent company of the the Marion Star, sponsors A Community Thrives.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, more than $17 million has been donated through crowdfunding efforts and disbursed to more than 500 organizations.

In 2021, Marion Habitat for Humanity won a $5,000 grant to help with Black home ownership.

Starting June 1, Community Thrives will accept applications for organizations looking to bring awareness to a project that focuses on community building with an emphasis on historically underserved individuals and groups.

“The program offers not only grants but opportunities for organizations to extend their networks and deepen their donor base by creating connections with our consumers," said Sue Madden, director of the Gannett Foundation. "In addition, participation in the A Community Thrives program can result in national and local media exposure. Year after year, we hear fantastic anecdotes from participants on how the program has accelerated development.”

Organizations will raise money by crowdfunding, then they will be eligible for 16 project grants: three $100,000 grants, seven $50,000 grants and six $25,000 grants, according to the website for A Community Thrives.

There are also operating grants for eligible entrants with community operations in Gannett’s markets, incentive grants for groups that raise the most funds and bonus challenge grants for those who wish to compete.

Organizations can apply at https://acommunitythrives.mightycause.com/giving-events/act22/home . The fundraising phase of the program will take place from July 18 through Aug. 12, and recipients will be announced Oct. 5.

“A Community Thrives further highlights Gannett’s mission to empower communities to thrive by not only telling their stories, but also providing support to those who need it most,” said Mike Reed, CEO of Gannett and chairman of the Gannett Foundation. “This initiative organically assists quality organizations that share our desire to improve lives, and we are proud to be implementing the program for the sixth year.”

Past winners include:

Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, a $100,000 grant recipient, enabled a Head Start program and provided space for organizations to serve community members.

864 Pride, a $50,000 grant recipient, helped support the development of Amaryllis Counseling’s Trans Peer Support Program. 864 Pride hopes to “create and sustain mental health programming that does not currently exist for LGBTQ+ folks and provide funding for LGBTQ+ folks to gain access to medical and mental health care,” according to its donation page in 2021.

RefugeeConnect, a $25,000 grant recipient, used the funds toward an additional 50 families in the Community Navigation program, which “supports the long-term goals of refugee families living in the Greater Cincinnati area by ensuring that they are connected to the resources and services that enable them to thrive,” the organization wrote on its donation page in 2021.

Contributing: Naomi Ludlow and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: A Community Thrives: Applications period open in Marion for national grant program

