“Moral Vigilantes” hosting event to stop the violence after two children shot and killed in Mobile this week
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — It’s been a violent week in Mobile. A local group of moms and community organizers continues their push to end senseless violence.
The group “Moral Vigilantes Pursuing Progress” is holding its monthly community gathering Saturday from 11- 2 at 446 Azalea Road. The group says these are small steps toward a bigger goal. Activists united in trying to make communities around the region better places for everyone. They’ll have entertainment, food, and prizes.
Saturday’s rally comes days after an 11-year-old was killed on Memorial Day in RV Taylor Plaza and a 14-year-old was killed in a shooting on Michael Donald Avenue Tuesday night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
