Eastsound, WA

Orcas Island Garden Tour 2022

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGardeners are natural teachers who love to share what they’ve learned with others. This year’s garden tour theme highlights the concept of growing plants that enrich our own gardens and enhance the natural environment of Orcas for plants, animals, insects and people. The Orcas Island Garden Club...

www.islandssounder.com

Survey for island youth

Submitted by the Funhouse Commons. The Coalition for Orcas Youth is conducting a community survey to gauge community perceptions of youth substance use. Your opinions are valuable and the results will help shape policy and programs. The survey should take about seven minutes. Upon completion of this VALUABLE survey, those who give permission will be entered to win a $300 gift certificate to Island Market.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
FARM Fund gives $72,048 in grants to San Juan County farms

Submitted by the San Juan Islands Agricultural Guild and FARM Fund Advisory Committee. The San Juan Islands Agricultural Guild FARM Fund is excited to announce the distribution of $72,048 in grants to San Juan County farms. These grants were made possible by generous gifts from Orcasong Institute, Orcas Food Co-op, Regen Fund, San Juan Islands Grange #966, and two anonymous donors.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
WSU seeks program coordinator for 4-H youth

WSU San Juan County Extension is seeking a Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Development Program. Join a dedicated team working at local, regional, and state levels to provide opportunities for youth and families. This position oversees volunteer management and youth development opportunities for local Extension work in the 4-H Youth Development Program of San Juan County. Responsibilities include assisting volunteers in coordinating community outreach efforts and serving youth inside of the 4-H system. Requires a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant program discipline and two (2) years of related program experience. Any combination of relevant education and experience may be substituted for the educational requirement on a year-for-year basis. This position is 32hrs/week. Monthly salary: $3,726. Benefits include medical, dental, retirement and paid time off. Open until filled. EEO/AA/ADA. Visit sanjuan.wsu.edu for more details.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
2022 Noxious Weed Disposal Policy Change

Program Coordinator, SJC Noxious Weed Control Program. To encourage residents to assist in control of noxious weeds on their property, San Juan County has provided for free disposal of most noxious weed species. San Juan County’s Noxious Weed Control Board, with consultation from the transfer station operators of San Juan, Lopez and Orcas, has placed a limit on the maximum load size for free disposal. The impetus for the change was the disposal cost of a few very large loads which use a disproportionate amount of budgeted funds, potentially limiting access from other residents.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
Eastsound, WA
Crews battled structure fire on Fern Street

Submitted by San Juan County Fire Protection District #2. On the morning of June 2, Orcas Island Fire and Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 400-block of Fern Street. A volunteer firefighter in the area was first to arrive on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

