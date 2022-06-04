New cafe opens in Olga

WSU San Juan County Extension is seeking a Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Development Program. Join a dedicated team working at local, regional, and state levels to provide opportunities for youth and families. This position oversees volunteer management and youth development opportunities for local Extension work in the 4-H Youth Development Program of San Juan County. Responsibilities include assisting volunteers in coordinating community outreach efforts and serving youth inside of the 4-H system. Requires a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant program discipline and two (2) years of related program experience. Any combination of relevant education and experience may be substituted for the educational requirement on a year-for-year basis. This position is 32hrs/week. Monthly salary: $3,726. Benefits include medical, dental, retirement and paid time off. Open until filled. EEO/AA/ADA. Visit sanjuan.wsu.edu for more details.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO