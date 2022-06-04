ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Gen X Dad Answers His Son’s Questions About The 80s With “Totally Tubular” Videos.

By Beverly L. Jenkins
InspireMore
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ah, the 80s! Life was simpler back then. Those of us who had the pleasure of growing up pre-internet still recall the blissful days when our biggest problem was burning our legs on a metal slide. TikTok dad Justin H. is a proud member of Generation X. When...

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 21

Misty Bristol Kelly
3d ago

it was a wonderful time...oh how I miss those days of just being able to live and have fun no social media to anger each other and causing stress and bad outcomes

Reply(1)
24
Craig Westbrook
2d ago

OMG. That was THE BEST 80's flashback! With the world in it's current state, I LONG for the 80's. I hope that after I die, the afterlife is like that of San Junipero where eternity is the 80's🙏🙏🙏

Reply
5
Diesel Demon
3d ago

my oldest seen a rotary phone and asked what it was. I told him that was the phones we used when we were kids. He then said where's the Wi-Fi😶

Reply(1)
4
Comments / 0

