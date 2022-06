What is ... discontent? On the Friday, May 6, episode of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings announced he would be taking a break from guest hosting duties and giving the reins to past guest host Mayim Bialik — something that didn't sit well with adoring fans."I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months," the star, 47, tweeted after the show. "We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."Jennings — the highest earning contestant in Jeopardy!'s history — has racked up a loyal fan base,...

TV SHOWS ・ 29 DAYS AGO