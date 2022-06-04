ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox head into matchup with the Rays on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Chicago White Sox (23-27, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (31-21, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (4-2, 3.69 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Rays: Drew Rasmussen (5-2, 3.47 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -119, White Sox +101; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox, on a four-game losing streak, play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay is 18-11 at home and 31-21 overall. The Rays are 25-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Chicago is 23-27 overall and 12-14 on the road. The White Sox have gone 6-21 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The matchup Saturday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has four doubles and three home runs while hitting .271 for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 8-for-36 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 23 RBI for the White Sox. Andrew Vaughn is 13-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .190 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored by three runs

White Sox: 3-7, .252 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

INJURIES: Rays: J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

