Chicago, IL

Chicago Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (30-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Cubs: Matt Swarmer (0-0, 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -120, Cubs +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday.

Chicago has a 10-18 record in home games and a 22-30 record overall. The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .392.

St. Louis is 30-22 overall and 14-11 in road games. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .255, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs while hitting .278 for the Cubs. Patrick Wisdom is 9-for-36 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 18 doubles and 12 home runs for the Cardinals. Tommy Edman is 12-for-42 with two doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .256 batting average, 6.23 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .246 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Alec Mills: 60-Day IL (quadricep), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willson Contreras: day-to-day (ankle), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

