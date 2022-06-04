Russia blowing up bridges in Sievierodonetsk to thwart Ukrainian reinforcements -regional governor

RUSSIA has lost its 50th colonel in the war in Ukraine as the nation's huge death toll surpasses 31,000. The death was revealed of artillery commander Lt Col Vladimir Nigmatullin, a father of three, from Yekaterinburg. Nigmatullin, believed to be 46, was killed on 31 May 2022 but his loss...
PARIS — Marat Gabidullin's face is lined from years of exposure to the elements, and his hair is thinning. But at 56, he has the trim physique and muscular arms of a man 30 years younger. He wears a chunky ring bearing the image of a skull. The skull...
Comments / 0