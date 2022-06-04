Generals storm past Maulers for seventh consecutive win

The New Jersey Generals keep on rolling, and they knocked another team out of the playoffs in the process

New Jersey defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers, 29-18 on Friday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala, for their seventh straight win. The Generals, who are 7-1 and in first place in the USFL’s North Division, also knocked Pittsburgh (1-7) out of playoff contention.

The Generals, who jumped out to a 23-7 halftime lead and never looked back, used a balanced offensive attack to overwhelm the Maulers for their seventh consecutive victory.

Once again, Luis Perez played the entire game for the Generals and was impressive. He completed 18 of 24 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown, a 24-yard pass to KaVontae Turpin. It was the second consecutive start for Perez, who last week led the Generals to a 20-13 win over the Tampa Bay Bandits in place of De’Andre Johnson, who suffered an injury in New Jersey’s 26-25 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Darius Victor (17 carries, 87 yards) had another strong game, rushing for three touchdowns, a single-game season high for the running back.

Perez stepped up in place of starting quarterback De’Andre Johnson who was out with a left ankle injury he suffered in last week’s 26-25 win over the Houston Gamblers.

Maulers quarterback Roland Rivers was 18-for38 for 218 yards and a touchdown and an interception in his first career USFL start.

The playoff-bound Generals have two more regular-season games left before the playoffs begin. The top two teams in each four-team division will advance to the playoffs following the 10-week regular season, which ends on June 19.

The first playoff games will take place on Saturday, June 25, and the championship will be on Sunday, July 3. All playoffs games will be held in Canton, Ohio.