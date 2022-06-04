ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City-based cheese company issues voluntary recall after potential listeria contamination

By Fox Business
New York Post
New York Post
Kansas City-based cheese company Paris Brothers, Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of several cheese products after it was discovered that they could be contaminated by Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food and Drug Administration states that the recall affects cheeses produced on May 4, 5, and 6 and contains the lot codes of 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022.

According to the FDA, the recall affects the following products: Cottonwood River Cheddar, D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie, Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style, Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar, Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar, Paris Brothers Colby Jack, Paris Brothers Pepper Jack and Cervasi Pecorino Romano.

The products were distributed in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, as well as one store in Mississippi and one in Florida.

Listeria can “cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” according to the FDA.

Healthy individuals can experience a severe headache, high fever, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea as a result of the infection.

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported.

Individuals who purchased the affected product can return it to the store where it was bought for a refund.

