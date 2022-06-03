No Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe (Gluten-Free)

Mark Flanagan, the Queen’s head chef, will have his work cut out for him this weekend. Not only will he have had to create food celebratory enough for the jubilee, he’ll also have had to cater for the changing palates and preferences of the nation. It’s why I’ve made today’s cake, to help him out (along with any other party caterers). It’s a gentle update on the old coffee and walnut cake stalwart, but not so modern that it’ll leave granny behind. It’s vegan (so most people will be able to enjoy it) and more outward-looking, too. I’ve used tahini, which makes for a luxuriant, silky whipped cream, and miso in the caramel to give the cake some attitude. I hope you like it, Mark.

