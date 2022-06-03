ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Bake Key Lime Pie Recipe (Gluten-Free)

By Heather Dessinger
Mommypotamus
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy kids have some odd requests for birthday cakes . . . and I use that term loosely. There have been cookie dough ice cream sandwich requests, creme brulee, and even fudgy brownies. Occasionally we sneak an actual birthday cake in, but mostly it’s something else. A few...

mommypotamus.com

recipesgram.com

Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)

This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Cake Recipe Without Milk, Eggs, and Butter Added (Water Only!)

This cake with water (without milk, butter, and eggs) recipe comes from my nonna Angela notebook with recipes. The Torta all’acqua senza uoava, latte e burro recipe is so old but it tastes so good that I made it twice in 3 days. When me and my cousins were little she was preparing this quick cake for us each time when we wanted to eat something sweet. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Fox News

Best breakfast ever: Maple bacon cinnamon rolls

If you’re looking to take breakfast to delicious new heights, you’ve come to the right place. "Jazz up your cinnamon rolls with a little maple flavor then balance out the sweetness with crispy bacon bits, and you’ve got deliciously soft and gooey cinnamon rolls," says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com.
#Lime#Key Lime Pie#Gluten Free#Pie Crust#Food Drink#Gluten Free Banana Bread
Fox News

Brown butter cinnamon streusel coffee cake: Try the recipe

Coffee cake sure isn’t a bad way to start (or finish) the day, especially when it’s elevated with brown butter and even a glazed topping to sweeten the deal. "It’s quite the utilitarian bake — it’s great for breakfast with coffee or tea but also pairs exceptionally well with ice cream for dessert!" says Britney Brown-Chamberlain, founder of food blog BritneyBreaksBread.com. "Use a springform pan to make this recipe for an easy assembly and removal once the cake is finished baking."
RECIPES
30Seconds

Easy No-Bake Key Lime Cheesecake Recipe Is a Slice of Summer

I love desserts. When I eat out, I’d be fine skipping the entrées and focusing on appetizers and desserts! At home I’d much rather bake than cook. A delicious no-bake dessert recipe is about as good as it gets. This key lime cheesecake recipe is the perfect combination of sweet, tart, creamy and ... summer! It’s sure to be a hit the next time you’re invited to a potluck event.
RECIPES
recipesgram.com

Ultimate Brooklyn Blackout Cupcakes

These Brooklyn blackout cupcakes are one of the most popular sweet treats in many exclusive restaurants. Moist, rich, creamy and very delicious, now you can make these cute chocolate cupcakes at home. Try the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the filling:. 1/2 cup granulated sugar. 2 ½ tablespoons cornstarch. A pinch...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Life Knowledge

Chicken in the Oven with Potatoes

Sometimes you can get boxed in by life. You want to make a change but you have too few options — or way too many — and often none of them are good. You consider each choice and its chain of consequences and complications. You want to throw in the towel. What you’ve got isn’t so bad when you consider the alternatives.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
30Seconds

2-Minute Iced Coffee Recipe Saves You Time & Money

Spending a lot of time and money at a certain chain coffee shop? Well, this iced coffee hack is inexpensive, convenient and customizable to your preferences! What’s better than saving yourself time and money, while making a healthier choice, too?. You can customize this iced coffee recipe to be...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Fried Corn

Fresh corn on the cob is one of my favorite summer harvests. It’s naturally sweet flavor makes it a breeze to cook, and the irresistible sound of kernels popping when they’re cut off the cob is music to my ears. Southern-style fried corn is a deliciously simply recipe that excels in maintaining those kernels’ natural sweetness.
AGRICULTURE
hunker.com

Why You Might Start Seeing Yellow Strawberries in Grocery Stores

Over the last few summers, you might have noticed light pink strawberries and raspberries in the supermarket. The fruits — which were exclusively produced by Driscoll's — are said to have floral, peachy flowers reminiscent of rosé. However, the next time you're shopping for groceries, you might spot another unfamiliar fruit: ​yellow strawberries​.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Guarantees Her Simple & Fluffy Waffle Recipe Will 'Become Your Go-To'

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart just revolutionized breakfast time with this super-simple waffle recipe she swears will become your go-to! On June 3, Stewart posted a photo of a breakfast fit for a King, with one of the fluffiest waffles we’ve ever laid our eyes on. She posted the snapshot with the caption, “Our streamlined recipe for buttermilk waffles is sure to become your go-to. It produces waffles that are fluffy, delicious, and simple to make. They...
RECIPES
30Seconds

3-Ingredient, Creamy No-Churn Condensed Milk Ice Cream Recipe

You've gotta make homemade ice cream in the summer! This easy condensed milk ice cream recipe has just three ingredients – and no churning required. To change the flavor, use a different extract like almond extract, mint extract or your favorite baking extract. You could even stir in chocolate chips, toffee bits or crushed up candy bars or cookies. Yum! This ice cream recipe can easily be doubled.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Tender & Juicy Marinated Flank Steak Recipe Is OMG Good

OMG, this flank steak recipe is so delicious! This steak is marinated for hours then quickly grilled. The result is a tender, juicy steak. So good!. This steak recipe does need a bit of time to marinate – at least 10 hours. For a quick dinner, marinate the steak the night before. Serve with a vegetable, salad or your favorite side dish.
The Guardian

Meera Sodha’s vegan recipe for coffee, walnut and miso caramel cake

Mark Flanagan, the Queen’s head chef, will have his work cut out for him this weekend. Not only will he have had to create food celebratory enough for the jubilee, he’ll also have had to cater for the changing palates and preferences of the nation. It’s why I’ve made today’s cake, to help him out (along with any other party caterers). It’s a gentle update on the old coffee and walnut cake stalwart, but not so modern that it’ll leave granny behind. It’s vegan (so most people will be able to enjoy it) and more outward-looking, too. I’ve used tahini, which makes for a luxuriant, silky whipped cream, and miso in the caramel to give the cake some attitude. I hope you like it, Mark.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs

Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs/Gin Lee. Microwavable weeknight meals, pasta, and meatballs. This microwavable recipe is so simple to make and takes mere minutes to prepare a delicious meal that you and your family can enjoy.
recipesgram.com

Grandma’s Favorite Chocolate Cake

Rich, moist, chocolatey, and really yummy! That’s my grandma’s favorite dessert that she usually prepares for holidays and other special occasions. Mama’s deeply chocolate cake is the ultimate dessert in the house and we all love it! Simple and easy, today this is the top dessert in my cooking notebook. Deeply chocolate and delicious! Try it:
RECIPES
Family Handyman

Guide To Growing Squash

I inherited a small cookbook from my mom with just zucchini squash recipes. It comes in handy on those summer days when my kitchen counter is covered with zucchini and other summer squashes I’ve picked from my garden. Why do I end up with so much summer squash? Because...
GARDENING

