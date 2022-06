STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A teen was shot in the back outside a New Brighton apartment building Monday evening, police said. Witnesses saw an unknown perpetrator shoot the male victim, 16, from a Honda Accord at around 6 p.m. in front of 476 Richmond Terrace — one of the Richmond Terrace Houses — before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, according to an NYPD spokesman.

