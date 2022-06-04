Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 4

MONTICELLO – Dove Inc. has named Andrea Kocher the new Piatt County coordinator. Kocher began her service with Dove in May and formerly served as a Prevention Specialist at the Piatt County Mental Health Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Family Services from Eastern Illinois University and previously...
EFFINGHAM — Just two days after opening, Effingham’s newest Land of Lincoln Credit Union branch was the subject of robbery early Wednesday. Effingham police say a man came to the LLCU branch at 1302 Thelma Keller Blvd. around 9:30 a.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. A weapon was inferred but not seen by bank employees.
DECATUR — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a 5-year-old girl to a local hospital. Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to the area around the 1100 block of East Condit Street regarding the incident. According to Carroll, the child was...
DECATUR — Business leaders from across Decatur gathered Wednesday for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s biannual Ag Café event with featured speaker Robin Bowen, senior vice president of external affairs at the Corn Refiners Association. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe; Republican candidates for the 13th U.S....
DECATUR — A police raid broke up a major methamphetamine dealing operation in Decatur, a sworn affidavit reports, seizing pills with a street value of more than $111,000. Decatur police and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office carried out the raid together May 20 at the home of a 31-year-old woman in the 2009 block of North Woodford Avenue.
DECATUR — Jealous that a rival gambler in an illegal Decatur dice game was ahead by $10,000, prosecutors say Jerome D. Jones helped rob him of his winnings at gunpoint. The 51-year-old victim is then described as pursuing the fleeing robbers in a car chase that ended when his car was hit by gunfire and he crashed after hitting a curb and deflating two tires.
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur gas station store clerk was injured after a confrontation with customers unhappy about being asked to show proof of their age. Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll with said the incident happened about 12:25 a.m. Monday at the Circle K gas station convenience store at 1685 Baltimore Ave.
DECATUR — As detectives continue to probe two Decatur shooting deaths, a man arrested in the wake of one of them — Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett — appeared in court and had bail set at $250,000. Wright-Jarrett, 18, was taken into custody as police investigated the early Sunday...
The Washington, D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association is financing attacks on those running in the upcoming June 28 Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary election with annoyingly inaccurate mailers and TV ads. The D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association needs to butt out of Illinois state elections. Why are D.C. Democrats interfering in Illinois state...
DECATUR — A Decatur man was jailed on theft charges after police said they caught him driving a stolen truck pulling a stolen trailer carrying a stolen riding lawn mower. Sworn affidavits said the pickup truck was pulled over by a Decatur police patrol May 31 and had been reported stolen in Decatur the day before.
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated Monday he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to help deal with a violent crime spree in Chicago, but only if he’s asked to do so. “Well, I think you know that I have called up the National Guard whenever...
DECATUR — Tony J. Pettis, the Decatur man who delivered a warning by firing two shots into the ground at a victim’s feet, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday. Pettis, 39, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class one felony.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a federal inmate in the 2019 stabbing death of an inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute. The federal indictment returned Tuesday charges Lawrence Taylor, 41, with first-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis said.
CHAMPAIGN — Chester Frazier, Geoff Alexander and Tim Anderson were at Brad Underwood’s house following the season, each feeling like they'd just gotten off a roller coaster. After winning the program’s first Big Ten Title since 2005, the trio of assistant coaches each had a moment to take...
