Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 4

DECATUR — Jealous that a rival gambler in an illegal Decatur dice game was ahead by $10,000, prosecutors say Jerome D. Jones helped rob him of his winnings at gunpoint. The 51-year-old victim is then described as pursuing the fleeing robbers in a car chase that ended when his car was hit by gunfire and he crashed after hitting a curb and deflating two tires.

DECATUR, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO