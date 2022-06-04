ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, IL

Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for June 4

Herald & Review
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Andrea Kocher named Piatt County coordinator for Dove Inc.

MONTICELLO – Dove Inc. has named Andrea Kocher the new Piatt County coordinator. Kocher began her service with Dove in May and formerly served as a Prevention Specialist at the Piatt County Mental Health Center. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Family Services from Eastern Illinois University and previously...
PIATT COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Effingham Land of Lincoln branch robbed 2 days after opening its doors

EFFINGHAM — Just two days after opening, Effingham’s newest Land of Lincoln Credit Union branch was the subject of robbery early Wednesday. Effingham police say a man came to the LLCU branch at 1302 Thelma Keller Blvd. around 9:30 a.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding money. A weapon was inferred but not seen by bank employees.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Herald & Review

5-year-old girl injured in hit-and-run in Decatur

DECATUR — Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sent a 5-year-old girl to a local hospital. Decatur police Sgt. Steve Carroll said officers were called around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday to the area around the 1100 block of East Condit Street regarding the incident. According to Carroll, the child was...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: CRA's Bowen talks sustainability, bio-economy at Decatur Ag Café

DECATUR — Business leaders from across Decatur gathered Wednesday for the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s biannual Ag Café event with featured speaker Robin Bowen, senior vice president of external affairs at the Corn Refiners Association. Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe; Republican candidates for the 13th U.S....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Decatur, IL
Obituaries
Local
Illinois Government
Macon County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Obituaries
Decatur, IL
Government
County
Macon County, IL
City
Decatur, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur dice game ends in robbery and gunfire, prosecutors say

DECATUR — Jealous that a rival gambler in an illegal Decatur dice game was ahead by $10,000, prosecutors say Jerome D. Jones helped rob him of his winnings at gunpoint. The 51-year-old victim is then described as pursuing the fleeing robbers in a car chase that ended when his car was hit by gunfire and he crashed after hitting a curb and deflating two tires.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Bail set for Decatur man as police continue to probe two gun deaths

DECATUR — As detectives continue to probe two Decatur shooting deaths, a man arrested in the wake of one of them — Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett — appeared in court and had bail set at $250,000. Wright-Jarrett, 18, was taken into custody as police investigated the early Sunday...
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Herald And Review
Herald & Review

LETTER: D.C. Democrats interfering in election

The Washington, D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association is financing attacks on those running in the upcoming June 28 Illinois Republican gubernatorial primary election with annoyingly inaccurate mailers and TV ads. The D.C.-based Democratic Governors Association needs to butt out of Illinois state elections. Why are D.C. Democrats interfering in Illinois state...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Pritzker willing to call out National Guard to Chicago, if asked

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker indicated Monday he would be willing to deploy the National Guard to help deal with a violent crime spree in Chicago, but only if he’s asked to do so. “Well, I think you know that I have called up the National Guard whenever...
Herald & Review

Decatur man who fired warning shots at victim's feet gets 5 year sentence

DECATUR — Tony J. Pettis, the Decatur man who delivered a warning by firing two shots into the ground at a victim’s feet, was sentenced to five years in prison Monday. Pettis, 39, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm, a class one felony.
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Herald & Review

Federal inmate indicted in inmate's death at Indiana prison

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A grand jury has indicted a federal inmate in the 2019 stabbing death of an inmate at the federal prison complex in Terre Haute. The federal indictment returned Tuesday charges Lawrence Taylor, 41, with first-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis said.
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy