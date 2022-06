23-year-old shot stopper Caoimhin Kelleher could leave Liverpool this summer with the Republic of Ireland international seeking more first-team opportunities. Kelleher, who has acted as a deputy for Alisson Becker this season when required, has impressed when given minutes on the pitch by Jürgen Klopp. However, for Kelleher, such chances are too few and far between, and he expects to have “conversations” with the club about his future this summer.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO