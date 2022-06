Dean S. Thompson, age 81, of Cambridge, OH passed away Wednesday June 8, 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. Dean was born September 23, 1940 to the late James K. Thompson and Anna Bernice Hyde Thompson in Londonderry, OH. Dean was a graduate of Madison High School Class of 1958. He retired as a supervisor of The Guernsey County Maintenance Department. Dean was the originator of the Christmas lights on the Guernsey County Court House. Dean was very involved with his grandkids attending many functions. He loved being outdoors. Loved old cars especially his 1966 Mustang which he would take many road trips in. He was a member of Londonderry United Methodist Church.

CAMBRIDGE, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO