Russia is blowing up bridges in Sievierodonetsk to thwart Ukrainian reinforcements, regional governor says

 4 days ago
June 4 (Reuters) - Russian forces are blowing up bridges across the Seversky Donets river to prevent Ukraine bringing in military reinforcements and delivering aid to civilians in the town of Sievierodonetsk, the governor of the Luhansk region said on Saturday.

In a TV broadcast, Serhiy Gaidai said the Ukrainian military continued to hold its positions inside Sievierodonetsk and was pushing back Russian forces in several locations.

Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

