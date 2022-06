Taking an entertainment event outdoors was a novel idea for the Troy Arts Council. And, it was made possible through the partnership with the City of Troy. On Friday night, the arts council and the city will present The Food Truck & Music Festival in downtown Troy, beginning at 5 p.m. Cameron Dubois, a soul, rock singer, will open for CashBack, a Johnny Cash tribute band. The Carson Carlisle Band, a country music, Southern rock band will close out the festival.

TROY, AL ・ 6 HOURS AGO