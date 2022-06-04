Veterans column: Newark's Massa faces friendly fire in France

Forty-nine years after his experiences in Normandy in June of 1944, Paul Massa recorded his memoirs of those days.

On June 8, 1944, Paul Massa was with the 12th Infantry Regiment as they drove the Germans from the town of E’mondeville. He recorded that he was frustrated that he didn’t have a clear view of the countryside so he decided to climb the church steeple as his observation post to direct gunfire from the USS Tuscaloosa.

“Corporal Fishman strapped the radio on his back and we went up into the steeple. There was a wood stairway part of the way up and then a ladder the rest of the way to the belfry. The steeple was the best observation post that I have ever had. I could see our men because they were on the move. I didn’t see the Germans they were dug in and well concealed. I got busy and directed Naval gunfire to everything that looked like a worthwhile target, that included crossroads, bridges, and wooded areas. About three miles away, I saw a long column moving very rapidly across our front; it was moving too fast to be men on foot. Through my binoculars, I could see that it was German troops on bicycles. The USS Tuscaloosa had dropped some shells in their vicinity and they were moving out at top speed.

We had one problem in the steeple that I had not anticipated. Rifle squads from other units following us were moving into the village. I saw the lead scout of one squad stop in the middle of the road and point up to the steeple. Then every man in the squad began firing at the window in the steeple. Corporal Fishman had a good voice, he had one hell of a strong voice. He cussed them never saying the same thing twice and using insults I had never heard before. The shooting stopped immediately and the squad moved on. Before long, more troops moved into the village and the friendly fire started again. Corporal Fishman gave another performance with the same results as before. This is called friendly fire and it happens in modern warfare more than anyone realizes. Enemy snipers were a real plague in the early days of the invasion. The only thing I can say is if Fishman and I had been with the soldiers down on the ground we probably would have been shooting at the steeple also.

The First Battalion attack was really beginning to roll by us, so we climbed down from the steeple and started after the battalion. When we passed over ground that the Tuscaloosa had shelled, we saw a lot of dead Germans and a lot of bicycles. I looked at one dead German soldier who was lying in the middle of the road. His helmet had come off and I was surprised at how young he looked. The thought occurred to me that his mother in Germany was probably praying that he was safe and here I was looking at his body. I often thought about the German soldiers. They were brave men and fierce fighters. I had a healthy respect for their infantry as fighting men. At one point, the 12th Infantry had pushed way out in front of the 8th and the 22nd regiments. Our supply lines were unprotected and our regiment was in danger of being cut off. The plan then was for the regiment to move back a couple of miles after dark. The United States Infantry never retreats a maneuver like this was called a retrograde movement. That night, about midnight, we lined up in a column of twos and moved back until we were online with the other two regiments. The Germans had never realized that we had left the area. In fact, they shelled it several times after we had moved out.”

It was now three days since Massa had landed at Utah Beach, but there was no relief in sight as they pushed forward through France.

