Elon Musk says executive competence is 'super underrated' in politics and backs open primaries

Elon Musk backs open primaries, saying it would favor more "centrist" candidates. Jim Watson/Getty Images

The Tesla and SpaceX's CEO tweeted that his political leanings are "moderate".

Musk said executive competence deserves more attention as it is "super underrated" in politics.

He backs open primaries as a way to "move candidates to be more centrist."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that executive competence is "super underrated" in politics and he would back open primaries.

Elon Musk recently tweeted about his political views saying he would now vote Republican . However, this time he said his political leanings are moderate, "so neither fully Republican nor Democrat, which I am confident is the case for most Americans."

"Executive competence is super underrated in politics," he tweeted on Friday, adding: "We should care about that a lot more."

Musk also referred to the capacity or ability to acquire, recognize, and apply new information while maintaining leadership competency .

The world's richest man, when previously talking about his voting choices, said his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion would not be "some right-wing takeover as people on the left may fear." Instead, it would be a "moderate wing takeover."

While Republicans believe Musk will unleash "free speech" on the platform , Democrats fear he will allow misinformation to proliferate. GOP politicians and pundits saw the takeover as a way for many previously banned figures such as Donald Trump to return to Twitter.

Musk made the comments in a thread where he praised Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, calling him "awesome."

In a response to the question "Do you think a multi-party system would help in improving the democracy & provide people with more choices & even eliminate gerontocracy?", Musk responded that open primaries would be a good way "to move candidates to be more centrist."

He added: "Term limits help with the gerontocracy problem, but, frankly, there should be a max age beyond which you can't run (maybe 70?), just like there are min ages for house, senate & president."

Moreover, Musk suggested in December that anyone over 70 should be barred from running for political office. While he did not name anyone in the tweet, both Joe Biden and his predecessor as president, Donald Trump , are older.

"70 is currently the age when you receive maximum social security benefits," Musk added on Friday. "In other words, that's when the government concludes that you can't hold a job."