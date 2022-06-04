ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Elon Musk says executive competence is 'super underrated' in politics and backs open primaries

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08JE2d_0g0IjnSu00
Elon Musk backs open primaries, saying it would favor more "centrist" candidates.

Jim Watson/Getty Images

  • The Tesla and SpaceX's CEO tweeted that his political leanings are "moderate".
  • Musk said executive competence deserves more attention as it is "super underrated" in politics.
  • He backs open primaries as a way to "move candidates to be more centrist."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on Twitter that executive competence is "super underrated" in politics and he would back open primaries.

Elon Musk recently tweeted about his political views saying he would now vote Republican . However, this time he said his political leanings are moderate, "so neither fully Republican nor Democrat, which I am confident is the case for most Americans."

"Executive competence is super underrated in politics," he tweeted on Friday, adding: "We should care about that a lot more."

Musk also referred to the capacity or ability to acquire, recognize, and apply new information while maintaining leadership competency .

The world's richest man, when previously talking about his voting choices, said his purchase of Twitter for $44 billion would not be "some right-wing takeover as people on the left may fear." Instead, it would be a "moderate wing takeover."

While Republicans believe Musk will unleash "free speech" on the platform , Democrats fear he will allow misinformation to proliferate. GOP politicians and pundits saw the takeover as a way for many previously banned figures such as Donald Trump to return to Twitter.

Musk made the comments in a thread where he praised Rick Caruso, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles, calling him "awesome."

In a response to the question "Do you think a multi-party system would help in improving the democracy & provide people with more choices & even eliminate gerontocracy?", Musk responded that open primaries would be a good way "to move candidates to be more centrist."

He added: "Term limits help with the gerontocracy problem, but, frankly, there should be a max age beyond which you can't run (maybe 70?), just like there are min ages for house, senate & president."

Moreover, Musk suggested in December that anyone over 70 should be barred from running for political office. While he did not name anyone in the tweet, both Joe Biden and his predecessor as president, Donald Trump , are older.

"70 is currently the age when you receive maximum social security benefits," Musk added on Friday. "In other words, that's when the government concludes that you can't hold a job."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
shefinds

We Can’t Believe This News About Sarah Palin’s Finances That Just Leaked—This Can’t Be Real!

It’s just been revealed that Sarah Palin – who is now running for Congress – reportedly earned more from making videos on Cameo last year than she would have made in Congress. Woah! According to reports, the 58-year-old former Alaska Republican governor revealed in a new financial disclosure form that she made over $211,000 from the online service whereby celebs can send personalized video messages to members of the public for a fee, which is apparently over $37,500 more than the annual salary of a House member.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Primaries#Term Limits#Competence#Election#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Tesla
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Joe Manchin announced Wednesday that he would vote against a bill to provide abortion protections. That means not even a simple Senate majority will vote for it.

The West Virginia Democrat said the bill goes further than codifying Roe v. Wade. The latest: Joe Manchin opposes Democrats’ abortion rights bill the Senate is voting on Wednesday, ensuring that the legislation will not even receive a simple majority. The West Virginia Democrat, who generally supports abortion restrictions,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

520K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy