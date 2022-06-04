ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID a suspect in the attacks on a doctor and 2 nurses at an L.A. hospital

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

The 35-year-old man has been booked on three counts of attempted murder related to Friday's attack at the Encino hospital. Police have not yet disclosed a motive for the stabbings.

