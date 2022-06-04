Police ID a suspect in the attacks on a doctor and 2 nurses at an L.A. hospital

Months after a newlywed couple was shot to death at a Utah campsite, police on Wednesday publicly identified a suspect for the first time and said the man has since killed himself. Adam Pinkusiewicz confessed to killing the two women before his death, the Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. He used to work at the same McDonald’s restaurant as Crystal Turner, 38, who was gunned down along with her wife, Kylen Schulte, 24. They were found dead Aug. 18 near Moab, a tourist town known for its sweeping desert landscapes. They were camping in the South...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 28 DAYS AGO