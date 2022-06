LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A Southern California grandmother has made it her weekly routine to visit her grandson, bringing with her his favorite toys. She talks to him and makes him a promise over and over again, saying, "Mi hijo, you know I’m just your ‘gama’ like they say, but this ‘gama’ is your voice. I am your voice. And if you can’t be heard, you will be heard through me. And I’m going to find justice."

ALTADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO