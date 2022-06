Three Waco fire stations received the first three of seven new vehicles the Waco Fire Department has acquired at a cost of $5 million from the manufacturer, Spartan Emergency Response. At each station, Waco community members including young children helped firefighters in pushing the trucks backwards into the station in a “push-in” ceremony, a fire department tradition that dates back to the days of horse-drawn carriages. The new vehicles are designed to improve crew safety and pump a greater volume of water on blazes, local fire officials said.

