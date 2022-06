Following Johnny Depp's victory in his defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, a former Disney exec predicts the star's return to the Pirates of the Caribbean film series as Jack Sparrow. Depp and Heard's trial in Virginia put their private lives on trial in the public sphere. Ultimately, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in damages while awarding Heard $2 million. Both stars released statements after the jury read the verdicts. Heard decried the ruling as a setback for women (her lawyer says she plans to appeal). Depp, conversely, claimed the verdict gave him his life back and that "the best is yet to come." Could that include a return as Disney's famous pirate?

