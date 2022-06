EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KFGO) – A Thief River Falls woman has been arrested on an arson charge for setting a fire at the Islamic Center in East Grand Forks. Police responded to the center early last Sunday morning and learned that a woman had set a curtain on fire. Suzette Gay Thompson, 57, was identified from surveillance video and found a short time later. Police say quick action by a bystander kept the damage to a minimum. Several people were in the center for morning prayer. No one was injured.

EAST GRAND FORKS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO