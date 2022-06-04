These Are the Counties In the New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 429,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA, metro area consists of Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and 20 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 45.0 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 New York residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is a decrease from the week prior, when there was an average of 55.2 daily new cases per 100,000 New York residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the New York-Newark-Jersey City metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Richmond County. There were an average of 58.8 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Richmond County during the past week, the most of the 23 counties in New York with available data.

Case growth in the New York metro area varies at the county level. In Pike County, for example, there were an average of 30.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in New York and more than the case growth rate in Richmond County.

Just as Richmond County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the New York area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of June 1, there were a total of 37,236.2 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Richmond County, the most of the 23 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,552.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Richmond County, unemployment peaked at 18.1% in June 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 8.9%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending June 1. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 1 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending May 25 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Richmond County 474,893 58.8 68.5 37,236.2 491.7 2 Bergen County 930,390 54.9 67.8 26,560.9 372.9 3 Morris County 493,379 53.5 63.9 26,333.7 315.6 4 Monmouth County 621,659 51.8 59.3 28,484.4 352.6 5 Somerset County 329,838 50.8 64.2 22,723.9 296.2 6 Nassau County 1,356,509 50.6 69.0 32,253.3 284.8 7 Middlesex County 825,920 50.5 60.3 25,513.6 348.9 8 Hudson County 670,046 49.2 52.9 27,439.8 406.7 9 New York County 1,631,993 46.9 59.8 28,039.6 336.0 10 Essex County 795,404 46.3 53.2 28,666.3 454.9 11 Suffolk County 1,483,832 45.6 57.8 30,756.2 298.3 12 Hunterdon County 124,823 44.8 56.9 21,531.3 221.1 13 Ocean County 596,415 43.3 48.9 28,857.9 501.8 14 Union County 554,033 43.0 49.1 27,890.6 426.9 15 Passaic County 503,637 42.7 50.0 30,376.2 464.8 16 Sussex County 141,483 42.0 53.1 25,727.5 340.0 17 Kings County 2,589,974 41.5 50.5 28,789.7 497.5 18 Queens County 2,287,388 41.4 51.7 29,869.3 520.7 19 Westchester County 968,890 41.4 57.0 28,038.0 281.7 20 Putnam County 98,787 39.3 54.9 25,878.9 126.5 21 Bronx County 1,435,068 33.7 36.0 29,588.7 540.7 22 Rockland County 324,422 31.3 47.0 30,221.4 278.3 23 Pike County 55,453 30.5 33.4 19,488.6 176.7

