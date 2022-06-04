ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I Gave My Son Up For Adoption—23 Years Later My Life Was Turned Upside Down'

By Candace Cahill
 5 days ago
My husband strode up and tried to pull me toward a side street. His face seemed to melt. "Michael died," he...

blahhhh
4d ago

Looking at the comments I don’t understand how abortion has anything to do with this article. It’s simply about a mother who, although she gave her son up for adoption, still felt immense grief at his passing. Politics doesn’t have to be shoved into everything smh

Reply(7)
107
Jane Marsha Eason Dagenhart
4d ago

When asked if I have children, my response is, "I've given birth, but l have never been a mother." After 54 years, it hurts every day. However, l promised myself l would never lie. My parents told enough lies when l was 17.

Reply(11)
77
Nancy Taylor
4d ago

I lost custody of my two youngest children when they were just 3 and 18 months old. That haunted me for the rest of my life. It’s been almost 40 years now but you never recover from losing a child, especially two of them!

Reply(13)
52
