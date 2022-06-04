'I Gave My Son Up For Adoption—23 Years Later My Life Was Turned Upside Down'
Looking at the comments I don’t understand how abortion has anything to do with this article. It’s simply about a mother who, although she gave her son up for adoption, still felt immense grief at his passing. Politics doesn’t have to be shoved into everything smh
When asked if I have children, my response is, "I've given birth, but l have never been a mother." After 54 years, it hurts every day. However, l promised myself l would never lie. My parents told enough lies when l was 17.
I lost custody of my two youngest children when they were just 3 and 18 months old. That haunted me for the rest of my life. It’s been almost 40 years now but you never recover from losing a child, especially two of them!
