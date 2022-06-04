ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Jared Leto has done his own 'Morbin Time' Morbius meme

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

Social media may have successfully memed Morbius back to cinemas.

The movie, which was released on 1 April, was delayed a total of five different times during the pandemic after initially being intended to hit the screens in 2020. However, it's safe to say that Morbius wasn't well-received by fans, with brutally honest reviews and one of the worst-ever Rotten Tomatoes scores after premiering.

Since its cinematic catastrophe, having only made approximately $163.3m (£129m) worldwide, Morbius has entered the memeverse – and now, Jared Leto has jumped in on the action.

Playing on the virality of the 'It's Morbin Time' and 'Morbheads' memes, Leto is seen reading a script that winds up to be Morbius 2: It’s Morbin’ Time. And now fans are speculating whether this means there will be a follow-up film.

Will we see Morbius back on the big screen soon?

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor took a bizarre approach to prepare for the Spider-Man spin-off that actually slowed down production.

In an interview with Uproxx , film director Daniel Espinosa spoke on the film's production and Leto's methods on set.

When the journalist cited a rumour he heard about Leto, he said he was "so committed to playing Michael Morbius that even when he had to go to the bathroom, he would use his crutches and slowly limp to get to the bathroom," Espinosa confirmed it as accurate.

"Because I think that what Jared thinks, what Jared believes, is that somehow the pain of those movements, even when he was playing normal Michael Morbius, he needed because he's been having this pain his whole life. Even though as he's alive and strong, it has to be a difference. Hey, man, it's people's processes," he said.

"All of the actors believe in processes. And you, as director, you support whatever makes it as good as you can be."

