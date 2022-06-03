ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Jesuit girls lacrosse drops Lake Oswego 12-11 in OGLA state championship

By Miles Vance
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEcke_0g0IZUM300 The Lakers lead early and have a chance to tie late before falling to the Crusaders.

It almost figured.

When the two best girls lacrosse teams in Oregon — second-seeded Metro League champion Jesuit and top-seeded Three Rivers League winner Lake Oswego — matched up in the biggest game of the past three years, you just knew it was going to be a thriller.

And the Crusaders and Lakers — playing in the first Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association state championship since 2019 — didn't disappoint.

Lake Oswego rallied from a four-goal deficit in the final nine minutes to close within one, then forced a late turnover that gave the Lakers one more chance to tie.

But Jesuit was up to the task, preventing the Lakers from getting a last-second shot and walking off with a 12-11 victory at Pioneer Memorial Stadium in Oregon City.

"It's 100,000 times better than I thought it was going to be," said Jesuit junior Piper Daskalos, the 2022 Oregon Player of the Year who led all scorers with five goals. "I'm so proud of everyone. I'm just super excited right now."

"I was really confident in my team and (our) ability because we've been we've been through so much as a team together," said junior goalie Sydney Partovi, the title-game MVP after making six saves and adding three ground balls. "I've played with so many of them for so long … (that) I was really confident. I was confident, but really nervous."

"it's just incredible," said freshman Gigi Abernethy, who scored two goals, won six draw controls, and added one assist and one ground ball. "I'm so proud of my team. It's just amazing. We've worked so hard this season and we just battled so hard through that whole game, too."

With the win, the team's 17th straight, Jesuit finished its year with a perfect 17-0 record and a second straight state championship after previously winning the 2019 OGLA crown. The 2020 and 2021 state playoffs were both canceled due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lake Oswego, meanwhile, saw its 15-game winning streak snapped and finished its season with a 15-5 overall record.

"As a captain, I am obviously upset with the way that it ended, but I really could not be more proud of this group of girls," said Lake Oswego senior Edie Prager, who scored twice in the championship. "These girls are like my sisters. We hang out all the time. Our team chemistry is impeccable and I'm really gonna miss them next year."

"We went out on a bang," said senior Courtney Havel, who scored a team-high three goals and also added one caused turnover and one ground ball. "I'm so proud of our team. Yeah, the end result wasn't great, but everyone did amazing."

"It was definitely good to go out in my senior year on a bang," added LO senior Kate Anders, who finished with one goal, two assists and one ground ball. "Just making it to the championship was really rewarding for us."



The Lakers very nearly did more than "just make it to the championship" game. Taking advantage of seven straight draw control wins at the beginning of the game, Lake Oswego started fast and pushed ahead 4-2 when Anders took a Lilah Turley pass and scored on a cut with 10:03 left in the first half.

But the Crusaders rallied in the final eight minutes of the half, stringing together a 5-1 stretch that gave them a 7-5 lead with 1:28 to go. Junior Tess Randall hit a low, bouncing shot to start that run, Abernethy followed up a minute later when she scored on a free position shot, Daskalos took a pass from Randall and scored to tie the game, Abernethy gave Jesuit its first lead when she connected off an assist by junior Sophie Pittelli and Daskalos made it 7-5 on another free position shot late in the half.

Havel answered for LO with 47 seconds remaining in the period to keep her team within 7-6.

The Crusaders carried their momentum into the second half, outscoring the Lakers 4-1 in the first nine minutes to push ahead 11-7. With Abernethy beginning to enforce her will on the draw control, Jesuit senior Kiana Santiago took advantage on offense, scoring three times in the first 10 minutes of the half and Pittelli adding an overhand shot to make it 11-7 with 15:11 left in the contest.

The two teams traded goals over the next four minutes, with Jesuit still up 12-8 after Daskalos scored from short range with 11:20 remaining on the clock.

But the Lakers — who won state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 — took the momentum back in the next five minutes, scoring three straight goals to cut their deficit to just 12-11. Freshman Barrett Doan got the first of those when she scored on a free position shot, sophomore Reilly Mullen made it two in a row on a low shot assisted by Anders, and Anders cut the Jesuit lead to 12-11 when she hit a turnaround shot between three defenders with 6:22 left in the game.

That wasn't the end of the excitement, either. Prager had a free position shot that Partovi stopped with 2:05 left to play, and after Jesuit ran 90 seconds off the clock, LO senior Rylee Winn made a steal and gave her team possession with 25 seconds left to play.

"I was just in the moment," Partovi said of her late save against Prager. "It was just me … watching the person with the ball. … I was just focused on the ball. I wasn't focused on anything else."

After a timeout, Turley passed to Winn and she sent the ball to Crist who carried the ball deep into Jesuit's end of the field. But Crist got turned away by the Crusaders' "D," and the ball went to Winn and Anders before time ran out.

"It was a little bit stressful, but we pulled through," Abernethy said. "We just worked so hard the whole entire game. … We've worked on that in practice and it's just such a great accomplishment."

For their part, the Lakers knew how close they'd been to victory.

"Those last couple of seconds, we didn't really draw anything up," Anders said. "Our coach put a lot of trust in us to make the right decision and we had the ball and we moved it well. It just wasn't there. We just didn't have enough time."

For Jesuit, Santiago added three goals, two ground balls, one assist, one draw control and one caused turnover, Randall added two assists, and junior Brynn Ensminger had two caused turnovers and two ground balls. For Lake Oswego, senior goalie Greta DeGeest made four saves, Turley had one goal, one assist, nine draw controls, two caused turnovers and two ground balls, Mullen scored twice, and Winn and freshman Millie Prager won three draw controls each.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro's first Market of Choice to open in 2024

The locally-owned grocery chain plans to move into South Hillsboro, near TV Highway. Hillsboro is getting its own Market of Choice grocery store, expected to open in the next few years. The Oregon-based grocer announced this week it plans to open a new location at Reed's Crossing Town Center in...
HILLSBORO, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. He added, "This season's programming truly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Workforce Watch: Nurses on strike; a need for public defenders

Two job sectors may have to compensate workers with more quality of life benefits to keep up with community demand.Nurses around the Portland region voted to strike. Concurrently, there is a deficit of public defenders. Both of these job sectors — health care providers and public defenders — are critical to the health and stability of the community, and both are generally well-paying fields. So what's going on with the workforce? We checked in with Gail Krumenauer, state employment economist with the Oregon Employment Department, on trends in the workforce. Nurses on strike Nurses voted to strike June 2 at...
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard's Broadway Rose renovations near completion

A new recently installed illuminated sign welcomes theatergoers as they travel down Grant Street. One year after the beginning of a major $3.5 million remodeling and renovation project, progress is going fast and furious at Oregon's premier musical theater, which is located in Tigard. That undertaking includes the recent installation of a new illuminated sign for Broadway Rose Theatre Co. "Our former Broadway Rose sign hung on the outside of our old scene shop, which faces (Grant Street). We demolished our old scene shop and built a much larger scene shop and costume shop," Alan Anderson, Broadway Rose...
TIGARD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Lake Oswego, OR
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Summer reading means summer fun at libraries

Washington County libraries offer a wealth of programs, indoors and outdoors, adults and all ages, from June 2.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Providence St. Vincent nurses reach agreement

The deal could avert a strike at one of three Portland-area hospitals where they have been authorized. Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center made a tentative bargaining agreement with the hospital Friday evening, avoiding a possible strike. The Portland hospital said the deal comes after nearly eight months of...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon poised to commit last of its emergency rental aid

Officials tell lawmakers $30 million remains; $363 million paid during past year helped 55,000 families. Oregon is poised by the end of June to commit the $30 million remaining in federal and state money for emergency rental assistance. State housing officials told lawmakers on Wednesday, June 1, that the state...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Lakers#Ogla#Metro League#Rivers League#Mvp
Beaverton Valley Times

Critically hurt, Washington County deputy now in rehab

Deputy Michael Trotter was injured in an April 27 crash that claimed the lives of two Southridge High School students.About six weeks after being critically injured in a deadly crash involving five Southridge High School students on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, June 7. As dozens of his law enforcement co-workers showed up to cheer him on, Trotter is now at a rehab facility to continue his long road to recovery. Not long after midnight on April 27, Trotter was on duty when the teenage driver of a Nissan...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton foster family thrives at affordable housing community

Donations to Bridge Meadows' housing services for foster families and 55+ residents will be matched through June.Local nonprofit Bridge Meadows came up with a solution to the isolation that often comes with fostering and adopting kids: affordable, community living. Bridge Meadows has created housing communities in Beaverton, Portland and Redmond that each include family homes for those adopting or fostering kids, as well as apartments for residents over 55 who act as mentors and "surrogate grandparents." The design is centered around forming connections, community and relationships between all residents, regardless of age. Families living at a Bridge Meadows community must...
BEAVERTON, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Decluttering leads to new book by former Oregon governor

Barbara Roberts focuses on themes of public life over decades; 'my passion is still strong for those causes' When many older people downsize their housing, it results in a lot of trash or recycling. For Barbara Roberts, it resulted in another book. "A Voice for Equity," published by NewSage Press of Tillamook, consists of 22 of her speeches — all but two made after her term as Oregon's 34th governor from 1991 to 1995. She spoke about the book at an appearance at the Oregon Historical Society and in a recent interview. Roberts, who turned age 85 in December,...
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

All-women air show thrills crowd at Hillsboro Airport

Spectators are treated to stunt flying and great weather at the Oregon International Air Show.Hillsboro resident Beckett Kangas, 9, was dressed for the occasion in his flight suit as he and his mom, Brandi Kangas, attended the Oregon International Air Show on Saturday, May 21. This year's show, held May 20-22, was titled "She Flies With Her Own Wings." The suit was a little on the short side though. "It's from his eighth birthday; that's why they look like capris," Brandi said. Beckett Kangas was excited to see the F-18. "I just really like flying," he said. "I like...
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Slime, Shrinky Dinks and more hands-on activities

From May 26, Washington County libraries prepare programming for all ages as they get ready to kick off summer reading.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

NAMI board president: Trauma survivors can help others recover

La'Verne Lynn Adams: I survived domestic abuse and now am a licensed professional counselor.As a person who experienced childhood trauma and as an ambassador for the local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, I wanted to publicly share my story in hopes that it will inspire others to seek support. I would be happy if my story helped raise awareness for even one person about resources for survivors of domestic abuse to become involved with NAMI or find therapy in other ways. As a child growing up in New York City, I witnessed a great deal of...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Beaverton Police Log: Man threatens landscapers over noise

The Beaverton Police Department reports some calls for service from May 11-15, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
Beaverton Valley Times

Tualatin Memorial Day events set for Monday

This will be the last year Dale Potts, emcee of the ceremony for two decades, will lead the Winona Cemetery event.The Tualatin chapter of Veterans of Foreign Wars will once again pay tribute to those who served their country and those who have died in the service of this nation. The annual Memorial Day event is set for 10:45 a.m. at the Winona Cemetery, 9900 S.W. Tualatin Road. It will include a "missing man maneuver" flyover by the West Coast Ravens, a group of pilots who fly RV airplanes. The planes fly in formation at air shows...
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
133
Followers
1K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy