ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

How should Dostoevsky and Tolstoy be read during Russia’s war against Ukraine?

By Ani Kokobobo
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9Cjx_0g0IYinY00

A man jogs past a monument to Russian writer Leo Tolstoy during heavy snowfall in Moscow on December 7, 2021. (Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images)

As someone who teaches Russian literature, I can’t help but process the world through the country’s novels, stories, poems and plays, even at a time when Russian cultural productions are being canceled around the world .

With the Russian army perpetrating devastating violence in Ukraine — which includes the slaughter of civilians in Bucha — the discussion of what to do with Russian literature has naturally arisen.

I’m not worried that truly valuable art can ever be canceled. Enduring works of literature are enduring, in part, because they are capacious enough to be read critically against the vicissitudes of the present.

You could make this argument about any great work of Russian literature, but as a scholar of Leo Tolstoy and Fyodor Dostoevsky , I will stick with Russia’s most famous literary exports.

After World War II, German critic Theodore Adorno described the Holocaust as a profound blow to Western culture and philosophy, even going so far as to question the very ability of human beings to “live after Auschwitz.”

This idea, born of the very specific context of the Holocaust, shouldn’t be haphazardly applied to the present moment. But following Adorno’s moral lead, I wonder whether — after the brutal shelling of the city of Mariupol, after the horrors on the streets of Bucha, along with atrocities committed in Kharkiv, Mykolaev, Kyiv and many more — the indiscriminate violence ought to change how readers approach Russia’s great authors.

Confronting suffering with clear eyes

Upon learning that Russian writer Ivan Turgenev had looked away at the last minute when witnessing the execution of a man, Dostoevsky made his own position clear : “(A) human being living on the surface of the earth has no right to turn away and ignore what is happening on earth, and there are higher moral imperatives for this.”

Seeing the rubble of a theater in Mariupol, hearing of Mariupol citizens starving because of Russian airstrikes , I wonder what Dostoevsky — who specifically focused his piercing moral eye on the question of the suffering of children in his 1880 novel “The Brothers Karamazov” — would say in response to the Russian army’s bombing a theater where children were sheltering. The word “children” was spelled out on the pavement outside the theater in large type so it could be seen from the sky. There was no misunderstanding of who was there.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GsbJp_0g0IYinY00

People have ‘no right to turn away and ignore what is happening on earth,’ Fyodor Dostoevsky wrote. (Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Ivan Karamazov, the central protagonist in “The Brothers Karamazov,” is far more focused on questions of moral accountability than Christian acceptance or forgiveness and reconciliation. In conversation, Ivan routinely brings up examples of children’s being harmed, imploring the other characters to recognize the atrocities in their midst. He is determined to seek retribution.

Surely the intentional shelling of children in Mariupol is something Dostoevsky couldn’t possibly look away from either. Could he possibly defend a vision of Russian morality while seeing innocent civilians — men, women and children — lying on the streets of Bucha?

At the same time, nor should readers look away from the unseemliness of Dostoevsky and his sense of Russian exceptionalism . These dogmatic ideas about Russian greatness and Russia’s messianic mission are connected to the broader ideology that has fueled Russia’s past colonial mission, and current Russian foreign politics on violent display in Ukraine.

Yet Dostoevsky was also a great humanist thinker who tied this vision of Russian greatness to Russian suffering and faith. Seeing the spiritual value of human suffering was perhaps a natural outcome for a man sent to a labor camp in Siberia for five years for simply participating in a glorified socialist book club. Dostoevsky grew out of his suffering, but, arguably, not to a place where he could accept state-sponsored terror.

Would an author who, in his 1866 novel “ Crime and Punishment ,” explains in excruciating detail the toll of murder on the murderer — who explains that when someone takes a life, they kill part of themselves — possibly accept Putin’s vision of Russia? Warts and all, would Russia’s greatest metaphysical rebel have recoiled and rebelled against Russian violence in Ukraine?

I hope that he would, as many contemporary Russian writers have . But the dogmas of the Kremlin are pervasive, and many Russians accept them . Many Russians look away.

Tolstoy’s path to pacifism

No writer captures warfare in Russia more poignantly than Tolstoy, a former soldier turned Russia’s most famous pacifist. In his last work, “ Hadji Murat ,” which scrutinizes Russia’s colonial exploits in North Caucasus, Tolstoy showed how senseless Russian violence toward a Chechen village caused instant hatred of Russians.

Tolstoy’s greatest work about Russian warfare, “ War and Peace ,” is a novel that Russians have traditionally read during great wars, including World War II. In “War and Peace,” Tolstoy contends that the morale of the Russian military is the key to victory. The battles most likely to succeed are defensive ones, in which soldiers understand why they are fighting and what they are fighting to protect: their home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dkdil_0g0IYinY00

Toward the end of his life, Russian author Leo Tolstoy worked tirelessly to alleviate poverty and protest war. (Culture Club/Getty Images)

Even then, he’s able to convey the harrowing experiences of young Russian soldiers coming into direct confrontation with the instruments of death and destruction on the battlefield. They disappear into the crowd of their battalion, but even a single loss is devastating for the families awaiting their safe return.

After publishing “War and Peace,” Tolstoy publicly denounced many Russian military campaigns. The last part of his 1878 novel “ Anna Karenina ” originally wasn’t published because it criticized Russia’s actions in the Russo-Turkish war . Tolstoy’s alter ego in that novel, Konstantin Levin, calls the Russian intervention in the war “murder” and thinks it is inappropriate that Russian people are dragged into it.

“The people sacrifice and are always prepared to sacrifice themselves for their soul, not for murder,” he says.

In 1904, Tolstoy penned a public letter denouncing the Russo-Japanese War , which has sometimes been compared with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“Again war,” he wrote. “Again sufferings, necessary to nobody, utterly uncalled for; again fraud, again the universal stupefaction and brutalization of men.” One can almost hear him shouting “ Bethink Yourselves ,” the title of that essay, to his countrymen now.

In one of his most famous pacifist writings, 1900’s “ Thou Shalt Not Kill ,” Tolstoy presciently diagnosed the problem of today’s Russia.

“The misery of nations is caused not by particular persons, but by the particular order of Society under which the people are so bound up together that they find themselves all in the power of a few men, or more often in the power of one single man: a man so perverted by his unnatural position as arbiter of the fate and lives of millions, that he is always in an unhealthy state, and always suffers more or less from a mania of self-aggrandizement.”

The importance of action

If Dostoevsky would insist that one not look away, it is fair to say that Tolstoy would contend that people must act upon what they see.

During the Russian famine of 1891 to 1892, he started soup kitchens to help his countrymen who were starving and had been abandoned by the Russian government. He worked to help Russian soldiers evade the draft in the Russian empire, visiting and supporting jailed soldiers who did not wish to fight. In 1899 he sold his last novel, “ Resurrection ,” to help a Russian Christian sect , the Doukhobors , emigrate to Canada so they would not need to fight in the Russian army.

These writers have little to do with the current war. They cannot expunge or mitigate the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine. But they’re embedded on some level within the Russian cultural fabric, and how their books are still read matters. Not because Russian literature can explain any of what is happening, because it cannot. But because, as Ukrainian writer Serhiy Zhadan wrote in March 2022 , Russia’s war in Ukraine marked a defeat for Russia’s great humanist tradition.

As this culture copes with a Russian army that has indiscriminately bombed and massacred Ukrainians, Russia’s great authors can and should be read critically, with one urgent question in mind: how to stop the violence. Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny noted during his March 2022 trial that Tolstoy urged his countrymen to fight both despotism and war because one enables the other.

And Ukrainian artist Alevtina Kakhidze cited “War and Peace” in a February 2022 entry in her graphic diary .

“I’ve read your f—ing literature,” she wrote. “But looks like Putin did not, and you have forgotten.”

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article .

The post How should Dostoevsky and Tolstoy be read during Russia’s war against Ukraine? appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 0

Related
Kansas Reflector

While Ukraine repels Russia, Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas votes against NATO support and $40B in aid

As Ukrainians battle to save themselves from Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war of choice, a U.S. representative from Kansas isn’t helping them.  In two big votes over the last two months, Rep. Ron Estes has voted against supporting NATO and sending $40 billion in military and economic support to Ukraine. In the earlier case, he […] The post While Ukraine repels Russia, Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas votes against NATO support and $40B in aid appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go.

We must ban the black rifles. It’s the only way to stop the epidemic of mass killings in America, where the favored weapon of the gunmen (and they are nearly all men) is the AR-15 and its variants, assault weapons collectively known as “black rifles.” Yet the National Rifle Association and a chorus of conservatives […] The post Black rifles are the favorite of mass shooters. To save lives, these guns have to go. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
UVALDE, TX
Kansas Reflector

Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation

The same day that a shooter opened fire at a school in Uvalde, Texas, I attended my son’s fifth-grade graduation. The same day that 19 students from that school died, along with two teachers, I stood next to my husband and applauded after our camera-shy son took a certificate from his teacher. The same day […] The post Another day in America and Kansas: Senseless murder of children and a fifth-grade graduation appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivan Turgenev
Person
Leo Tolstoy
Person
Fyodor Dostoevsky
Kansas Reflector

Getting venison at the food pantry? You probably won’t be warned if it has lead fragments

HIAWATHA, Iowa — A walk-in freezer about two stories high sits in one corner of a warehouse owned by a food bank called Hawkeye Area Community Action Program Inc. Chris Ackman, the food bank’s communication manager, points to the shelving racks where any donated venison the organization receives is typically stored. Known as the Help […] The post Getting venison at the food pantry? You probably won’t be warned if it has lead fragments appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ADVOCACY
Kansas Reflector

Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities

TOPEKA — Alejandro Rangel-Lopez says fear is a given in a mixed-status household. Growing up in Dodge City with an undocumented parent, Rangel-Lopez constantly feared his father coming home with news that immigration agents had detained his mother. And he says fear of deportation kept his mother from reporting an abusive ex-husband who fled with […] The post Immigrants face new reality and old fears under a Kansas law banning ‘sanctuary’ cities appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday commemorated the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and condemned the ideology that drove the killer to “carry out a murderous, racist rampage” at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. In a visit to the Upstate New York city, Biden and other New York […] The post Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian Life#Russian Army#Russian World#Afp#Getty#German
Kansas Reflector

ACLU sues Kansas over excessive wait times at understaffed Larned State Hospital

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the National Police Accountability Project are suing Kansas over delays in mental health evaluations at the chronically understaffed Larned State Hospital. The class action lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court, says individuals who face criminal charges have had to wait behind bars for as long […] The post ACLU sues Kansas over excessive wait times at understaffed Larned State Hospital appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LARNED, KS
Kansas Reflector

Russia says ‘nyet’ to any more visits from hundreds of members of Congress

WASHINGTON — Hundreds of members of Congress are permanently banned from visiting Russia, in retaliation for passing economic sanctions on the country after it invaded Ukraine in late February. The list of nearly 1,000 Americans includes President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with celebrities such as actor Morgan Freeman, executives such as […] The post Russia says ‘nyet’ to any more visits from hundreds of members of Congress appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
FOREIGN POLICY
Kansas Reflector

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
World War II
Kansas Reflector

Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say

Members of a U.S. Senate panel and election administrators raised a bevy of concerns Thursday about the challenges elections officials will face this fall, saying problems ranging from a lack of paper to coordinated misinformation campaigns could affect confidence in U.S. democracy. A bipartisan panel of current and former elections officials and experts told the […] The post Misinformation, violence and a paper shortage threaten midterm elections, officials say appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Kansas Reflector

Where did the Kansas Legislature’s moderates go? The Kansas Chamber targeted them.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. J.C. Moore served two years as the Republican representative for District 93 and has written more than 300 articles for local newspapers and his website, “Current Events […] The post Where did the Kansas Legislature’s moderates go? The Kansas Chamber targeted them. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Going plus-one: Republicans keep leapfrogging previous political barriers

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. This week’s Kansas Supreme Court’s decision permitting Republican-drawn legislative maps delivers so many different lessons.  It just depends on who you are.  A Black […] The post Going plus-one: Republicans keep leapfrogging previous political barriers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas library board decides to keep ‘Fred Gets Dressed’ despite mother’s complaint

TOPEKA — The Oakley Public Library Board of Trustees voted unanimously Wednesday to keep a children’s book over objections from a woman who asked for its removal. Janna Leitner tried to ban “Fred Gets Dressed,” by Peter Brown, from the public library after her two children, ages 9 and 11, discovered the book and brought it […] The post Kansas library board decides to keep ‘Fred Gets Dressed’ despite mother’s complaint appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansans aren’t immune to gun violence. We advance sensible policy to address the problem.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Katy Tyndell helped launch the Wichita group of Moms Demand Action in 2016 and remains an active volunteer for the organization. Abby Shull leads the Winfield Moms […] The post Kansans aren’t immune to gun violence. We advance sensible policy to address the problem. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting

WASHINGTON — Following mass shootings in New York and Texas, the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is holding an emergency meeting on Thursday to mark up gun control legislation — though it’s likely doomed. The package includes eight gun-related bills, known as the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” and they are expected to pass the Democratic-controlled House. […] The post Gun control bills to be taken up by U.S. House panel in emergency meeting appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kansas Reflector

The art of community: How creative contributions can transform a Kansas town

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Brett Crandall is an actor, writer, producer, puppeteer and LGBTQIA+ activist based in Garden City. Dear Cindy Crandall, I wanted to congratulate you and your newlywed […] The post The art of community: How creative contributions can transform a Kansas town appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
DEERFIELD, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
659K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy