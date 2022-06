A new roundabout in Sisters will help traffic flow smoother; a roundabout as part of U.S 97 realignment north of Bend will do the same. These two projects have been selected to receive a total of $20 million from the “Enhance” portion of the 2024-2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. Projects in this category are aimed at improving safety and reducing congestion on some of Oregon’s busiest roadways.

