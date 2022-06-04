ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Local News Briefs: Culvert replacements bring about road closures

By The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
Road closures

Salem Road (County Road 74) will be closed between New Gottengen Road (County Road 472) and Nighthawk Road (Richland Township Road 59) from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday for culvert replacement.

Oxford Road (County Road 962) will be closed daily from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Basket Road (County Road 691) and Lough Road (Oxford Township Road 6979) from Tuesday to Thursday for culvert replacement.

Commissioners award paving bid

The Guernsey County Commissioners, upon recommendation of County Engineer Paul Sherry, awarded the bid to chip and seal County Road 345 to Melway Paving in the amount of $134, 149.

Sheriff asks residents to be vigilant

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the Kimbolton area to report any suspicious activity that they may encounter. There have been multiple reports over the past week regarding thefts of disabled vehicles in the area. Sheriff Paden asks that if you see anything that appears suspicious, contact the sheriff’s office at 740-439-4455.

Cumberland Bookmobile schedule

The Guernsey County Library Bookmobile will start coming to Cumberland twice a month from 3:30 to 5 p.m. starting Thursday. It will be in the parking lot next to the Cumberland United Methodist Church.

Card-making class

A card-making class is scheduled at the Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. Monday in Cumberland. The church is located at the intersection of Main and Church Streets.

Summer reading event

The summer reading program will kick off from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Guernsey County District Public Library. The library will be hosting a farm animal petting zoo along with a bounce house and a staff designed obstacle course at the Crossroads Branch, 63500 Byesville.

Pickin' in the Pavilion set for June 12

Pickin’ in the Pavilion is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church. Food will be provided by the New Concord Ruritan and served at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. Bev and Steve Pottmeyer as well as Barefoot McCoy are scheduled to perform.

Bring a lawn chair.

East Guernsey June board meeting set

East Guernsey Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. June 30 in the CCP Lab in the Buckeye Trail High School.

Marietta College Dean's List

Hannah Pfeffer of Caldwell and Faith Wilson of Byesville were named to the spring dean's list at Marietta College. Iris Atkins of New Concord, Dylan Beaver of Cambridge, Kirstin Carpenter of Cambridge, Laney Carpenter of Cambridge and Brady Treherne of Barnesville were named to the high honors dean's list.

OMEGA meeting in Steubenville

The Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Association Executive board meeting will be held at noon on June 21 at Scaffidi's Restaurant and Tavern, 350 South Hollywood Boulevard, Steubenville.

COAD seeking volunteers

The Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD) is seeking new community partners and volunteers. As of July 1st, COAD has added Guernsey, Monroe, and Noble counties to its coverage. Typical community partners are public schools, faith-based schools, head start/early head start centers, non-profit daycare facilities, juvenile attention centers, youth career centers, young adult education centers, GED programs, and libraries/non-profit organizations that offer summer or after school child/youth programs.

All volunteers will undergo a background check and are provided orientation and ongoing training to meet program requirements. For more information contact Kirk Guisti at 330-987-7232, email at kguisti@coadinc.org or visit the website at www.coadinc.org.

Port Authority meeting scheduled

There will be a meeting of the Guernsey County Port Authority at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the CIC conference room, 9900 Brick Church Road, Suite 2, Cambridge.

