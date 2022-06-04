Tropical Storm Warning canceled for SWFL

UPDATE: 11:50 A.M.

As of the advisory at 11:00 am Saturday from the National Hurricane Center, Potential Cyclone One continues to not have the organization required to be classified as a tropical storm and the Tropical Storm Warning for SWFL has been canceled.

The disturbance may not have been named, but it sure did bring a whole lot of rain to SWFL. The highest totals, as of this morning, were over 8 inches!

Isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday afternoon for inland SWFL as the tropical disturbance moves northeast.There are still Tropical Storm Warnings for the east coast of Florida.

The wind is currently at 40 mph which is tropical storm strength however, the low pressure center is still open and is not a closed circulation yet, so that is why it hasn’t been classified as a tropical depression or storm. The NHC still has Potential Cyclone One forecasted to become a tropical storm.

ORIGINAL MORNING UPDATES:

As of the advisory at 5:00 am Saturday from the National Hurricane Center, Potential Cyclone One continues to not have the organization required to be classified as a tropical storm. However, heavy rainfall will continue to affect portions of South Florida.

Considerable flash and urban flooding is expected as well.

Wind is currently at 40 mph. The low pressure center is still open and is not a closed circulation yet, so that is why we don’t have a tropical depression or storm.

All of Southwest Florida is under a Tropical Storm Warning. Warning areas are expected to have wind 40 mph or higher within the next 24 hours.

PTC One will likely become Tropical Storm Alex by late tonight or Saturday morning. This would be the first named storm of the Atlantic Basin this season, as it tracks through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. The movement of PTC One is northeast at 12 mph.

PTC One is forecast to make landfall in SWFL Saturday morning as a weak tropical storm, with 40-45 mph winds.

SWFL will continue to see outerbands push through overnight Friday through late Saturday morning.

We’ll see low-end tropical storm force winds here Saturday. You will NOT have to put up the shutters for this one, but heavy rain can still be expected. The heaviest rainfall will fall in our southern communities and along the coast. Some isolated locations have the chance to see over 6 inches. Flooding will be our main threat from this system.

Stay with ABC7 for Your Most Accurate Forecast for this tropical system heading here this weekend. Put our app on your phone and tablet. Search “ABC7WX” wherever you get your apps, or scan the QR code.