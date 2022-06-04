ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Drying up and clearing for Sunday

By Meteorologist Sami Squires
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
The tropical disturbance wasn’t named as it passed through SWFL, but it sure did bring a whole lot of rain to SWFL.

The highest totals, as of Saturday morning, were over 8 inches!

A couple of isolated showers are possible through Saturday night for our inland communities as the tropical low moves northeast. Tonight’s lows are in the lower 70s.

We’ll continue to clear out overnight which will bring in plenty of sunshine for Sunday.

An isolated shower or storm could bubble up east of I-75, but most of the area will stay dry Sunday and Monday as high pressure moves closer.

Highs are near or above 90 all week.

