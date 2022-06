Art in the Park is back this weekend as Martin Luther King Jr. Park will host a number of local artists who will be sharing their work. “Art does so much for us. It promotes creativity and expression. It can help us connect to different ideas, cultures and connect to each other. Listening to music together or experiencing visual arts can connect us as a community, it helps us just feel good about ourselves, others, and our community,” John Koppelmeyer of the Iredell Arts Council said.

1 DAY AGO