Bryan, TX

Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for June 4

Bryan College Station Eagle
 4 days ago

Read through the obituaries published today...

theeagle.com

Bryan College Station Eagle

Methodist youth group to conduct home repair in Bryan-College Station

Members of the United Methodist Action Reach-out Mission by Youth group will visit Bryan-College Station on a mission trip from June 12-18 where 63 students and chaperones will work on home repair projects for those who are physically or financially unable to complete on their own. The U.M. Army is...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan school district approves new campus leaders

Multiple Bryan campuses will see new leadership in the coming school year, but they are not all new faces to the school district. The Bryan school board approved Kim Guess as the new principal of Bowen Elementary School and Linda Taplette as Fannin's new leader in the 2022-2023 school year. The board also approved Alfred Scott as the principal of Sadberry Intermediate School when it opens for the 2023-2024 school year.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kyle Rittenhouse says he will attend Blinn College; hopes to transfer to Texas A&M later

Kyle Rittenhouse announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he plans to attend Blinn College this coming school year and hopes to transfer to Texas A&M University in 2023. A Blinn College spokesperson said Monday afternoon that Rittenhouse had applied to the college, but has not enrolled at Blinn for any classes. Blinn has an open enrollment policy. The college's website states that "most students will be accepted and eligible to register for classes once they submit all required admissions documents."
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan-College Station home listings for people who need a lot of living space

Browse Bryan-College Station homes over 4,000 square feet in size. This stunning custom home on 1.43 acres is an entertainer's dream! Located in the gated section of King Oaks and backing to a 60-acre nature preserve, this fabulous home features over 4,000 sf of luxurious space including 2 dining areas, study, media room, game room, and flex space/exercise room. The chef's dream kitchen boasts custom cabinetry, enormous island with eating bar, KitchenAid appliances, and bar area with space for a wine/drink fridge. The secluded primary suite features a spa-like bathroom with freestanding soaking tub, enormous shower, separate vanity areas, and 2 large walk-in closets. On the opposite side of the home, two guest bedrooms with a jack and jill bathroom, large laundry room with sink and storage, and a mudroom provide functional space for everyone. Upstairs you'll find an oversized guest bedroom, full bathroom, game room perfect for a play area or pool table, and a flex room that could also be utilized as a high-tech fitness area. Endless opportunities to enjoy the outdoors await you in the backyard! The expansive patio with outdoor kitchen offers options for multiple seating areas as well as elevated views of the sparkling pool with tanning ledge and in-pool seating, a firepit with seating, and the fenced yard with a dog run. Add your own custom touch to this oasis by designing the cabana of your dreams to be built on the existing slab with plumbing lines already in place!
BRYAN, TX
Bryan, TX
Obituaries
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Bryan, TX
Calendar for Monday, June 6

Calendar for Monday, June 6

Storyteller Toni Simmons will explore the tradition of dancing in African-American culture and folklore from Africa to America to Emancipation as part of Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom's Legacy "Dancing for Freedom," June 15 at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. The event is hosted by the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum's Education Department.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Calendar for Tuesday, June 7

Calendar for Tuesday, June 7

Storyteller Toni Simmons will explore the tradition of dancing in African-American culture and folklore from Africa to America to Emancipation as part of Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom's Legacy "Dancing for Freedom," June 15 at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. The event is hosted by the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum's Education Department. Activities include a freedom walk at 9 a.m., storytelling at 10:30 a.m. and a pizza lunch for all participants at 11:30 a.m. To make your reservations email bush.education@nara.gov or call 979-691-4006.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Election workshop held to look at ongoing issues

The Commissioners Court held an election-focused workshop Tuesday following concerns about a polling location, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, being closed during the May 24 runoff election. A presentation covering the inner workings of elections was provided by Brazos County elections administrator Trudy Hancock and Brazos County elections coordinator Krystal Ocon....
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Times set for College Station Super Regional

The Texas A&M and Louisville baseball teams will open the College Station Super Regional at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park. Game 2 is set for 2 p.m. Saturday with Game 3's start time to be announced if necessary. A limited quantity of lawn/standing room only and Section...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

State reports 55 new COVID-19 cases in Brazos County Wednesday

State health officials reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 among Brazos County residents on Wednesday. The Department of State Health Services has reported 55,917 confirmed cases of the virus in Brazos County since the pandemic began in 2020. There were 10 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the seven-county Brazos Valley...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

The Theatre Company opens 'Newsies' Thursday night

It has taken a lot of work, particularly on the intense choreography, but The Theatre Company is ready to open its three-week run of "Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical" on Friday. A Theatre Company release says, "Set in turn-of-the [20th] century New York City, 'Newsies' is the...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Boys & Girls Club Newman-Adam campus opens its doors to children and families

The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony and block party Friday, celebrating the grand opening of the its new $5 million, 25,000-square-foot Newman-Adam campus, 1910 Beck Street. The event offered tours, food, games and more for the public to enjoy. Rhonda Watson, CEO...
Bennett qualifies for U.S. Open

Bennett qualifies for U.S. Open

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Texas A&M men's golfer Sam Bennett qualified for the 2022 U.S. Open after tying for fifth Monday at the Columbus Qualifier held at Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club and Wedgewood Golf & Country Club. The Madisonville native carded an 8-under 135 and finished as the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M announces the hiring of Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford

Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford was able to return that program to national prominence in a short time, something she'll try to repeat after being hired Tuesday by Texas A&M. Ford was 212-89 in six seasons with the Sun Devils, including 70-44 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State was...
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M track and field standouts looking to shine at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Like a fine wine, sometimes track and field athletes take a little bit of time to mature into success. Four of the 25 Texas A&M track and field athletes qualified for this week's NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, have made the most of a little extra development time this year, head coach Pat Henry said.
EUGENE, OR
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M ends TCU domination with dominating 9th

The seismic sighs you've been experiencing in the last 36 hours are just thankful responses by Aggies who are appreciative the TCU jinx is finally over. It doesn't get much better than Texas A&M's 15-9 victory over the Horned Frogs to win the College Station Regional on Sunday night at Blue Bell Park. Let's be honest, A&M's turnaround season would have had a lousy ending if TCU had found a way to end the Aggies' season for the fifth straight time.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

