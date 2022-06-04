Detectives charge Nick, 15, and Doo Doo Bug, 14, with attempted murder and more

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Semmie Lee Williams, Jr., has many delusional beliefs and his schizophrenia "diagnosis goes back years," according to his defense team. "A central feature of his mental disorder is his fixed persecutory delusion that he is being is a targeted individual who is being continuously victimized as part of a nationwide conspiracy of harassment and gang stalking by forces associated with the Freemasons, Illuminati, the KKK, and other such clandestine or non-existent organizations. He believes this persecution has resulted in him being continuously sexually assaulted and tortured, him being attacked with electromagnetic weaponry, him being abducted and implanted with electric chips throughout his body, him having holes poked in his face, and even him being attacked by demons and other supernatural forces.

