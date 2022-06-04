ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

Imagination themed art show to take place Sunday, June 12 at the new HCA

By Kevin Lynch, The Daily Record
 4 days ago
BERLIN — Holmes Center for the Arts will host an imagination themed art show featuring an art installation by local professional artist Mark Alexander and art work by other locals and student artists.

The show will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, at the new Holmes Center for the Arts building located at 5200 state Route 39. Admission is by donation only. Guests will be guided through the center by student artists.

This art show, and specifically Alexander’s sculpture, is made possible through a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.

Alexander’s artwork is a semi-permanent installation, according to HCA Executive Director Holley Johnson.

"Other artwork will be displayed over the next few weeks, so if you miss the show, you can still stop by and view the artwork," she said.

Alexander is an artist and wood collector living in the Killbuck Valley. His undergraduate work was in sculpture. He received his Masters of Art in Experimental Film from Kent State University. His films have been shown at the Sinking Creek (Tennessee) and Ann Arbor (Michigan) film festivals. He was also part of the performance art collaborative Knectiv

Knectiv performed at the Cleveland Performance Art Festival, Hallwalls (Buffalo, New York), Maryland Institute College of Art, and CAGE (Cinncinnati). Mark’s work in sculpture includes both objects and installations with completed installations at Virginia Intermont College, Millworks (Akron), Standing Rock Cultural Arts Center (Kent) and the Cuyahoga River. His sculptures have been exhibited at the Canton Museum of Art, Spaces (Cleveland), B. Carroll Reece Museum (Tenneesee), William King Regional Art Center (Virginia) and the College of Wooster Art Museum.

Alexander has worked with elementary students as a visiting artist and through enrichment classes. He worked with students to complete a sculpture that is installed at Winesburg Elementary. He also designed and constructed original sets for the Holmes Center for the Arts production of "The Nutcracker."

Art table will be a permanent fixture at the Holmes Center for the Arts

A permanent piece that also will be on display is the second art table the students in the Building & Trades program at West Holmes High School made and donated to HCA.

HCA Community Outreach Director Cathie Lynch praised the wonderful work of art the B&T students created that will serve the art students at the center for a lifetime.

"Dave McMillen and his building & trades class delivered another beautifully crafted table for the HCA art room," Lynch said. "I am so grateful to these young people who, under McMillen's tutelage, created these incredible works for our center. The tables will serve as a legacy of the talent and work ethic of these students for years to come."

Community connectioon the table:West Holmes Building and Trades program building a strong community connection with tables

The two tables the students made this year will be on display at the community art show on June 12, from 2-5 p.m.

