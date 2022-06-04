ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for June 4

North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRead through the obituaries published today...

nptelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Telegraph

Jacobson: How Walmart DC boosted NP

I want to continue to discuss the anatomy of “economic development” and how our entire legislative district can benefit from taking a visionary approach to growing great jobs, which in turn, grows our tax base and our communities. In 2002, I had just ended my term as chairman...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Ticket sales begin Sunday for North Platte Community College raffle car

Tickets for the 2022 North Platte Community College raffle car, a 1985 Oldsmobile Cutlass 442, go on sale Sunday. They will be sold everywhere the vehicle is displayed, at all Mid-Plains Community College campuses and at various area businesses. The car will make its first public appearance at 9 a.m....
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte, NE
Obituaries
Nebraska State
Nebraska Obituaries
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Caregiver retreat is June 24 at Mid-Plains Community College

The Southwest Service Area of the Nebraska Lifespan Respite Network is hosting a caregiver retreat on June 24 at Mid-Plains Community College’s South Campus in North Platte. This free event is to give family caregivers a day to relax and take a break from full-time caregiving. Activities will include fun crafts, inspirational speakers, games and some pampering, the Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department said in a press release.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Airport Authority board rejects EAS bids

North Platte’s federally subsidized passenger air service to and from Denver will continue to be provided by SkyWest Airlines for the time being. The North Platte Airport Authority board Monday unanimously recommended federal rejection of all three bids from carriers seeking to replace SkyWest as the airport’s Essential Air Service provider.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
North Platte Telegraph

Letter to the Editor: Teachers need support of school board, administration

I taught elementary school for 40 years. Twenty-five of those were in North Platte Public Schools. I was a part of many wonderful things and some not so good things. I was spit on, slapped, hit by chairs flying. I’ve also been kicked in the stomach and brought to my knees in front of 22 students. This all happened in this city. The teachers in my building begged for years for a full-time counselor. We were always told there was no money, yet there’s money to refurbish central office over and over. Two teachers that retired this year did not retire because they had their time in. They retired because of the lack of support and behaviors in their classrooms. What a tragedy!
NORTH PLATTE, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy