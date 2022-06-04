ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

NJ primary election voter guides: A breakdown of candidates in your Congressional District

By Candace Mitchell, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

Voters are postmarking their ballots or dropping by the polls this weekend and Tuesday to decide who will represent their party in the 12 House races in November.

While some candidates are running unopposed, others are facing off in crowded fields ranging from candidates who want to continue Trump's legacy of putting "America First" to leading candidates who represent New Jersey’s traditionally moderate brand of conservatives

The USA Today Network New Jersey created voter guides for all 12 Congressional Districts in the Garden State. Click on your district below to learn about the candidates and their top priorities as well as hear from them in their own words how they would represent New Jersey if elected.

South Jersey

District 1

District 2

District 3

Jersey Shore

District 4

District 6

More on House primary: NJ primary election pits Trump's 'America First' Republicans against moderate favorites

Voting information: What you need to know to vote in the 2022 primary election

Central Jersey

District 7

District 12

North Jersey

District 5

District 8

District 9

District 10

District 11



NJ.com

N.J. live primary election results 2022: Sussex County

Voters in Sussex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 primary elections. Check back here for the unofficial results of contested races. Vote totals will only be listed for contested races. Winning candidates will have an X in front of their names. Ballots that are mailed in and postmarked...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Congressional Districts#District 1#District 9#Election Local#Nj#House#America First#The Usa Today Network#Republicans#Northjersey Com
New Jersey Globe

Caliguire slate wins Bergen GOP primary for county offices

The New Jersey Globe projects that perennial candidate and former Freeholder Todd Caliguire has defeated Fort Lee realtor Linda Barba in the primary for Bergen County Executive. As of 11:28 p.m., Caliguire had 60% of the vote to Barba’s 40%. Caliguire’s slate of county commissioner candidates – Doug Holden,...
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Crispi creamed by Smith in 4th district GOP primary

The New Jersey Globe projects that Rep. Chris Smith (R-Manchester) has won the Republican primary in the 4th congressional district against several challengers, including Roger Stone-backed podcaster Mike Crispi. As of 10:53 p.m., Smith had 58% of the vote to Crispi’s 37%. Smith, who would be the Dean of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Globe

Cabana, Myers win Morris GOP primary; third seat too close to call

The New Jersey Globe projects that two line-backed candidates for Morris County commissioner, incumbent Commissioner Doug Cabana and former Freeholder Christine Myers, have won spots in the November general election. The third seat, meanwhile, is too close to call between Mendham Committeewoman Sarah Neibart, who has the party line, and incumbent Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
