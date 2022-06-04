Voters are postmarking their ballots or dropping by the polls this weekend and Tuesday to decide who will represent their party in the 12 House races in November.

While some candidates are running unopposed, others are facing off in crowded fields ranging from candidates who want to continue Trump's legacy of putting "America First" to leading candidates who represent New Jersey’s traditionally moderate brand of conservatives

The USA Today Network New Jersey created voter guides for all 12 Congressional Districts in the Garden State. Click on your district below to learn about the candidates and their top priorities as well as hear from them in their own words how they would represent New Jersey if elected.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ primary election voter guides: A breakdown of candidates in your Congressional District