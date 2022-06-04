Polly’s story

We would like to thank Mark McCutcheon and his crew at M.E.M. Excavation for all of the hard work they did to clear the building debris of 40 Spring Street in Friday Harbor. Mark told us it would take two weeks to do once they were able to get started, and we watched with amazement as the guys started up their trucks and drove off exactly at 5 p.m. on Friday with an opened-up sidewalk and road. Wow! Nice work! They faced many challenges to do this for us and our town, and we are so grateful that they stepped up right away offering to help any way they could. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are amazing!

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA ・ 21 HOURS AGO