San Juan County, WA

Polly’s story

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by San Juan County Public Hospital District #1. Polly Haeger has been a resident of the Village at the Harbor for over six years. On April 4 we had the opportunity to sit down with her and talk about her life how she found herself at the Village....

Chrystal Seas thanks Mark McCutcheon and his crew at M.E.M. Excavation | Letter

We would like to thank Mark McCutcheon and his crew at M.E.M. Excavation for all of the hard work they did to clear the building debris of 40 Spring Street in Friday Harbor. Mark told us it would take two weeks to do once they were able to get started, and we watched with amazement as the guys started up their trucks and drove off exactly at 5 p.m. on Friday with an opened-up sidewalk and road. Wow! Nice work! They faced many challenges to do this for us and our town, and we are so grateful that they stepped up right away offering to help any way they could. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You are amazing!
Memorial Park Elm loses limb

Submitted by the Town of Friday Harbor. A significant portion of one of the two 100-year-old Dutch elm trees in Memorial Park broke last night taking out a streetlamp and blocking access to the bottom of the Spring Street traffic circle. No injuries or additional property damage has been reported. Preliminary inspections by certified arborists from two local companies identified the cause as severe rot. A detailed report will be completed next week.
WSU seeks program coordinator for 4-H youth

WSU San Juan County Extension is seeking a Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Development Program. Join a dedicated team working at local, regional, and state levels to provide opportunities for youth and families. This position oversees volunteer management and youth development opportunities for local Extension work in the 4-H Youth Development Program of San Juan County. Responsibilities include assisting volunteers in coordinating community outreach efforts and serving youth inside of the 4-H system. Requires a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant program discipline and two (2) years of related program experience. Any combination of relevant education and experience may be substituted for the educational requirement on a year-for-year basis. This position is 32hrs/week. Monthly salary: $3,726. Benefits include medical, dental, retirement and paid time off. Open until filled. EEO/AA/ADA. Visit sanjuan.wsu.edu for more details.
County residential and commercial burning closes

Submitted by the San Juan County Fire Marshal. Residential and Commercial burning closes for the season effective June 1. Permits will become available again in October. Recreational campfires remain open at this time and include attended fires consisting of clean, dry firewood in an approved fire pit up to three feet in diameter surrounded by at least three feet diameter of bare soil, gravel, or other non-flammable material. Recreational fires should be located a safe distance from structures and have a charged hose or 5-gallon bucket of water nearby to assist with extinguishing. Be sure your recreational campfires are “dead out” by saturating them with water before leaving them unattended.
Parking at American Camp Visitor Center temporarily closed

Submitted by San Juan Island National Historical Park Service. San Juan Island National Historical Park American Camp Visitor Center Parking Lot to Close for Visitor Center Exhibit Installation. Friday Harbor, WA – The long-awaited American Camp Visitor Center is almost complete. Park staff and partners have been hard at work...
Special Olympic winners announced

In partnership with Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center, Island Rec would like to congratulate Storrie Arnold who won gold, silver and bronze medals and Lili Light who won gold in the Regional Special Olympics Washington Competition last month. Let’s all wish them luck in the upcoming State Competition on June 18-19!
